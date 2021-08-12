K.K. DOWNING On Upcoming KK's PRIEST Album - "There Are Songs On The Album That Are More In The Mold Of 'You've Got Another Thing Comin'' And 'Living After Midnight'”

KK's Priest, the band comprised of renowned former Judas Priest guitarist, K.K. Downing and former vocalist Tim “Ripper” Owens, will release their album, Sermons Of The Sinner, via Explorer1 Music Group/EX1 Records on October 1.

In a new interview with Robert Cavuoto for MyGlobalMind, Downing talks about the album and much more. An excerpt follows:

Robert Cavuoto: From the four songs that I heard, I feel you went with more of an aggressive metal sound in line with the Priest era of Ripper compared to the more commercial metal sound of Priest in the 70s or 80s. Was that a conscious decision or just a reflection of who you are now?

K.K. Downing: "I think the four songs you heard are like that. There are other songs on the album that are more in the mold of 'Another Thing Comin'' and 'Living After Midnight'. Those are synonyms to what I have always done. You have everything on this album, ranging from hard rock to heavy metal and everything in between. I think the album offers a good cross-section, with the first four songs driving it all home. Make no bones about it; this album is going to deliver up, that’s for sure. Most songs came very naturally as I was on autopilot, which is good [laughing]. I didn’t crash like I thought I would [laughing]. I was expecting to crash and then having to regroup and rebuild, which happens, but the plan just kept flying in the straight line, which I was very happy about!"

KK's Priest recently announced a limited collector’s piece, a scroll that chronicles the lyrical content of Sermons Of The Sinner. The scroll features lyrics of all 10 tracks on the forthcoming album; spanning 14X50”on parchment paper rolled on metal pole ends. Also included is a certificate of authenticity signed by K.K. Downing. It can be found here.

Fans are able to pre-order the debut album in various configurations including an exclusive limited edition autographed Metal Vinyl (Silver Disc) with bonus CD Album, via the band’s online store here. The album can be pre-saved via all global digital streaming partners as well.

KK’s Priest also features Tony Newton (Voodoo Six) on bass, A.J. Mills (Hostile) on guitar and Sean Elg (DeathRiders/Cage) on drums. Original drummer, Les Binks, unfortunately sustained a wrist injury, but will make special guest live appearances when the band tours.

Tracklist:

"Incarnation"

"Hellfire Thunderbolt"

"Sermons Of The Sinner"

"Sacerdote Y Diablo"

"Raise Your Fists"

"Brothers Of The Road"

"Metal Through And Through"

"Wild And Free"

"Hail For The Priest"

"Return Of The Sentinel"

