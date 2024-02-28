K.K. DOWNING On Working With GLENN TIPTON In JUDAS PRIEST - "I'm Extremely, Immensely Proud Of Everything We Created Together" (Video)

Ahead of K.K. Downing's return to the US this March with his band, KK's Priest, the former Judas Priest guitarist spoke with WBAB's Joe Rock. During the interview, found below, Downing talked working with KK's Priest guitarist A.J. Mills.

Downing: "With myself and A.J., everything's split down the middle. It's the way it was always meant to be. Sometimes in Judas Priest it was a bit lopsided, but now we have... in all fairness, this trade-off guitar technique that, obviously, was created way, way back then in the early '70s, when Glenn (Tipton) eventually joined (Judas Priest. The way that it is now with KK's Priest is the way that I always envisaged it. Not to take anything away that myself and Glenn did; I'm extremely, immensely proud of everything we did together and created together, of course. We created an image, a sound, just everything, that we etched in stone, really, I think, in respect of the history of the archetypal metal band. And that is continuing exactly the way that I always envisaged that it should with myself and A.J. creating new music."

KK's Priest's upcoming US tour kicks off on March 7 in Fort Lauderdale, FL and featurs support from special guests L.A. Guns and Napalm Records label mates Burning Witches. This tour is scheduled to be the first of at least a two leg US tour, planned to continue later in 2024.

Tickets for this monumental tour are on sale now. Check local venues or visit kkspriest.com to buy yours.

Tour dates:

March

7 - Fort Lauderdale, FL - Culture Room

9 - Destin, FL - Club LA

10 - Atlanta, GA - Buckhead Theater

12 - Baltimore, MD - Rams Head Live

13 - Buffalo, NY - Riverworks

15 - St. Charles, IL - Arcada Theatre

16 - Columbus, OH - King Of Clubs

17 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage Ae

19 - Newport, KY - Megacorp Pavilion

20 - Cleveland, OH - Agora Theater

22 - Sayreville, NJ - Starland Ballroom

23 - Patchogue, NY - Patchogue Theatre

24 - Glenside, PA - Keswick Theatre

KK's Priest is:

Tim "Ripper" Owens - Vocals

K.K. Downing - Guitar

A.J. Mills - Guitar

Tony Newton - Bass

Sean Elg - Drums