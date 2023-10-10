K.K. DOWNING On Working With TIM “RIPPER” OWENS – “He’s Absolutely In His Prime”

Speaking to Greg Prato from Consequence.net, guitarist K.K. Downing talked about the new KK’s Priest album The Sinner Rides Again, writing a follow-up to his autobiography Heavy Duty: Days And Nights In Judas Priest, and the differences working with Rob Halford and Tim “Ripper” Owens.

On the subject of comparing working with Halford to Owens, Downing responded: “Well, it would be wrong to say that there aren’t some similarities, because the two guys, I mean, really, are such incredible vocalists. Obviously, Tim, if anything, he’s absolutely in his prime. Because to me, he’s singing better than ever – and it’s out there now on YouTube for everybody to check those live performances out. He’s really quite astonishing.

“Both great performers, and they’re strong, and so resilient. Rob is older now, and Tim is just, if anything, in his prime at his age. Because he is singing better than I’ve ever, ever… and he said to me, ‘You know, I think I’m singing better now than I ever have.’ And I said to him, ‘I think you are.’ But Tim has just lost like 60 pounds in weight or something like that – I don’t know whether that’s got anything to do with it at all. I don’t think it has. But Tim now fits into my clothes, so he’s like a small guy. Except for the fact he’s quite a bit taller than me. But yeah, there are comparisons, but I’m glad to have Ripper because obviously he’s got an awful lot of good years left in him yet.”

KK's Priest - the iconic heavy metal group of iconic Judas Priest alum and Grammy Award winning/nominated musicians K.K. Downing (guitar) and Tim “Ripper” Owens (vocals), along with A.J. Mills (guitar), Tony Newton (bass) and Sean Elg (drums) - have finally unveiled their new offering, The Sinner Rides Again, via Napalm Records.

In celebration of today's release, the band has revealed another blistering music video, this time for the menacing track, "Hymn 66". The weighty riff-fest boasts slow and low, metallic-soaked punches of heavy metal fire.

K.K. Downing says about "Hymn 66" and today's album release: "It’s time to take a look into another world - a world where the most powerful have to succumb to enduring their penance for all eternity. So best beware, as those of the highest power may one day gather to summon you as their victim, and be certain there will be no escape as your presence will be demanded by singing 'Hymn 66'!

I am truly excited that the time has come to release our second album, The Sinner Rides Again. I hope that fans all over the metal world will enjoy it, and I am looking forward to playing these songs for you on our upcoming world tour."

Watch the official music video for "Hymn 66":

On the heels of their highly-lauded 2021 debut album, Sermons Of The Sinner - which debuted within the Top 20 on charts in the United States, the UK, Germany, Sweden, Finland and more - KK’s Priest return to sin again! With The Sinner Rides Again, KK's Priest double down on the ripping melodic force of their debut, Sermons Of The Sinner. The Sinner Rides Again wields nine tracks of pure hellfire, produced and written by Downing and mixed/mastered by Jacob Hansen.

After stepping out of the Judas Priest spotlight, the return of K.K. Downing was uncertain. Nearly ten years after its onset, the genre-defining guitar icon returned from his hiatus with proof that he was nowhere ready to cease writing classic metal songs or to put away his famous Flying V guitars - taking part in acclaimed international comeback performances (including with his former Judas Priest bandmates when they were inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall of Fame in November 2022) that would act as harbingers of the formation of KK’s Priest.

Downing was recently quoted saying, “We've lost a lot of great people – Dio, Lemmy, for example – but this amazing and unique style of music must be preserved for as long as possible and I feel it within me to continue to play my role, as I always have, and to defend this metal genre, which we all know and love.” The Sinner Rides Again is a testament to this call for the classics while speeding full force into the future, delivered by some of heavy metal’s most essential performers.

Order The Sinner Rides Again here.

Tracklisting:

“Sons Of The Sentinel”

“Strike Of The Viper”

“Reap The Whirlwind”

“One More Shot At Glory”

“Hymn 66”

“The Sinner Rides Again”

“Keeper Of The Graves”

“Pledge Your Souls”

“Wash Away Your Sins”

"Strike Of The Viper" video:

"Reap The Whirlwind" video:

“One More Shot At Glory” video:

Tour dates:

October (with Paul Di’Anno and Burning Witches)

7 - Birmingham, England - O2 Institute

8 - Glasgow, Scotland - SWG3

10 - Nottingham, England - Rock City

11 - Manchester, England - O2 Ritz

12 - London, England - O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire

March

2-7 – Monsters Of Rock Cruise

KK's Priest is:

Tim "Ripper" Owens - Vocals

K.K. Downing - Guitar

A.J. Mills - Guitar

Tony Newton - Bass

Sean Elg - Drums

(Photo - Mind Art Visual)