K.K. DOWNING Pays Tribute To Former JUDAS PRIEST Drummer JOHN HINCH - "He Played His Part So Well In The Creation And The History Of Judas Priest"

Judas Priest founding member, guitarist K.K. Downing, took to social media earlier today to pay tribute to Judas Priest's first official drummer, John Hinch, who has passed away at the age of 73.

Says Downing: "I am extremely saddened to hear that John has passed away as he played his part so well in the creation and the history of Judas Priest. There are so many memories of crazy and fun times we all shared together, John was always so dependable and did everything to the best of his ability, including his drumming which looking back can only be described as faultless. The fact that he continued to play to his very last day is testimony to his ability and dedication to his love of the drums. I wish to give my sincere condolences to John's family and loved ones from myself and all of you forever. Rest in peace John." - K.K.



According to Wikipedia, in May 1973 guitarist K.K. Downing and bassist Ian Hill, the founding members of Judas Priest, were looking for other musicians to complete the line-up for their band, with vocalist Alan Atkins and various temporary drummers having left to pursue other musical projects. They approached Rob Halford and Hinch after they saw them playing live with Hiroshima. Glenn Tipton joined as second guitarist, the first and historical official line-up of Judas Priest was established, and in 1974 they recorded their first album, Rocka Rolla. Hinch was also the driver and the road manager of the band.

Hinch was reportedly fired from the band in 1975 for personal and professional reasons. In his autobiography Confess, Halford says, "We were developing musically, and we wanted a more adventurous drummer to complement what we were doing. Rehearsals had got frustrating. John was trying his best, but he just wasn't doing what we wanted or, if I am honest, sounding like he ever would."