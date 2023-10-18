K.K. DOWNING Questions JUDAS PRIEST's Recent Decision Making - "It’s Not Me Just Whinging And Whining About It - I Think People Should Know The Difference Between Propaganda And The Truth"

Greg Prato recently caught up with K.K. Downing for Heavy Consequence to discuss The Sinner Rides Again - the new album by his current band KK’s Priest - and asked him if there were any circumstances in which he’d consider working with Judas Priest again. “No. It’s done,” responded Downing.

K.K. also questioned Priest’s recent decision-making. “It’s so hard even for me to get my head around,” he remarked. “It doesn’t make any sense at all. And then they were talking about going out as a four-piece [in early 2022]. Apparently, they even preferred to do that, rather than have me back in the band. Just bad decisions after bad decisions, but what can I say? But that’s all in the past. It’s not me just whinging and whining about it — I think people should know the difference between propaganda and the truth.”

Read the full interview at Consequence.net

KK's Priest - the iconic heavy metal group of iconic Judas Priest alum and Grammy Award winning/nominated musicians K.K. Downing (guitar) and Tim “Ripper” Owens (vocals), along with A.J. Mills (guitar), Tony Newton (bass) and Sean Elg (drums) - recently unveiled their new offering, The Sinner Rides Again, via Napalm Records.

Order The Sinner Rides Again here.

Tracklisting:

“Sons Of The Sentinel”

“Strike Of The Viper”

“Reap The Whirlwind”

“One More Shot At Glory”

“Hymn 66”

“The Sinner Rides Again”

“Keeper Of The Graves”

“Pledge Your Souls”

“Wash Away Your Sins”

"Hymn 66" video:

"Strike Of The Viper" video:

"Reap The Whirlwind" video:

“One More Shot At Glory” video:

KK's Priest is:

Tim "Ripper" Owens - Vocals

K.K. Downing - Guitar

A.J. Mills - Guitar

Tony Newton - Bass

Sean Elg - Drums