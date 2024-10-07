With certain rock artists, you can always count on them to stick close stylistically to their previous offerings (AC/DC, Motörhead, the Ramones, etc.), while others made a career of keeping listeners on their toes, and guessing their next move (Jeff Beck, David Bowie, Faith No More, etc.).

For the most part, ex-Kyuss drummer Brant Bjork belongs to the former category – as you can always count on him to provide stoner rock that would sound perfect blasted from within a '70s Dodge van with a badass custom paintjob on the side.

And the latest offering from the Brant Bjork Trio, Once Upon a Time In The Desert, sticks close to his previous offerings. With Bjork handling vocals and guitar, Mario Lalli on bass, and Ryan Güt on drums, be sure to have your bong cocked and loaded before hitting play on such tunes as "U.R. Free," "Higher Lows," and "Down The Mountain."