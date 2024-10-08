NASTY SAVAGE - Jeopardy Room

Just watched a documentary on the 1966 Batman TV series and received the new Nasty Savage album, on the same day. There's a campy, over-the-top/larger than life quality to both! Was lucky enough to see Nasty Ronnie's TV smashing antics and music, back in the ‘80s heyday, as well as a few times since (including a pair of Stateside shows in the last two years). Some things (thankfully) never change. First studio release in two decades!

Great to hear some new tunes, but in all honesty, no matter how good the new tracks prove to be, this is just an excuse to get back on the road and lay waste to more, old school cathode ray tubes (no flimsy, digital flat screens for Ronnie). However, there REALLY IS some stuff on here that will augment the live show, beyond the reworked version of their classic "Witches Sabbath" (off the Wages Of Mayhem demo and probably every live performance since), which features Obituary's Tardy brothers: Donald on drums and John with vocals. The Boob Tube brutalizer basically talks atop a menagerie of thrash music, letting his onstage persona (part big time wrestler, part demented metalhead) envelope the material and turn it on its head. Piledriver, or suplex? It's an artform not many could get away with, but Nasty Savage, and frontman Ronnie Galletti hold the belt, undisputed champions.

Like the cover art (a nod to the Indulgence and Abstract Reality EP artwork), there's some truly twisted visions, especially when it comes to off-kilter guitar rhythms. There's some slamming shred guitars on the opening title track, but what works best are the abrupt tempo changes, especially in concert with Ronnie's voice: see whammy bar accented "Brain Washer". Jangly, electrified acoustic six-string intro belies the circle pit inducing riffs of the (wonderfully entitled) "South Fried Homicide". Aptly named, "Schizoid Platform"" never stays in one place very long, constantly changing.

Recorded intro and a bit of tribal chant greets full out "Aztec Elegance", Ronnie running through characteristics of the old Mesoamerican culture. "Operation Annihilate" is another speedster, through and through. Giving each musician a chance to shine, individually, as well as part of the ensemble, "The 6th Finger" is an instrumental they played on the last tour and "Sainted Devil" closer recalls the earliest works, as Ronnie strings together his asymmetric rhymes. Nice!