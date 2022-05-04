K.K. DOWNING Reacts To JUDAS PRIEST's Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction News - "It’s Better To Score The Goal At The End Of The Game!"

Earlier today, the Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame announced the 2022 class of inductees, among them, UK metal gods Judas Priest, who will receive the "Musical Excellence" award at the event.

Former Judas Priest guitarist, K.K. Downing, spoke exclusively with eonmusic about the news that Priest will join 2022's Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame inductees. After failing to get in in 2021, K.K. has said of this year's triumph, "It's better to score the goal at the end of the game!"

Speaking about the band's legacy, the guitarist joked, "Who knows; in a thousand years from now people will still be playing ‘Breaking The Law’!"

In the video below, Judas Priest frontman, Rob Halford, reacts to the announcement of the band's upcoming induction, stating, "Wow, thank you so much. This is such a beautiful moment, not only for Priest, but for heavy metal here in the USA and around the world. This is just the power and the reach that the Hall Of Fame has, so it's time to celebrate!"

Artists selected for induction into the Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame, Class Of 2022 include:

Performer Category:

Pat Benatar

Duran Duran

Eminem

Eurythmics

Dolly Parton

Lionel Richie

Carly Simon

Early Influence Award:

Harry Belafonte

Elizabeth Cotten

Musical Excellence Award:

Jimmy Jam & Terry Lewis

Judas Priest

Ahmet Ertegun Award:

Allen Grubman

Jimmy Iovine

Sylvia Robinson

Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame states: "Congratulations to our newest Inductees, and to all the fans who helped them get here. We're excited to celebrate with you on Saturday, November 5th in Los Angeles."