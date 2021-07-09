K.K. DOWNING Says Former MEGADETH Bassist DAVID ELLEFSON “Was Never A Consideration” Joining KK’s PRIEST

In a new interview with Metal Pilgrim, former Judas Priest guitarist K.K Downing was asked if former Megadeth bassist David Ellefson was under consideration for joining Downing’s new band KK’s Priest.

"Dave's a great bass player, and he's a lovely guy,” said Downing. “He's a total gentleman. He's so well loved all over the planet. But, no, that was never a consideration, because I didn't want that kind of split kind of hybrid situation; like Mega-Priest or Priest-Deth; it was just a combination of two bands.

"Dave was still in Megadeth at the time and doing exceptionally well. They were about to go out with Five Finger Death Punch, and then they were supposed to do their own headlining show, with Lamb Of God supporting. And all of that was happening. So Dave wasn't available. And the last thing I wanted to do was ever, even if it was on the cards, to form a split of Megadeth. So that was never a consideration."

KK's Priest, the new project from Downing, will release their debut album, Sermons Of The Sinner, on August 20. Pre-order / pre-save options for Sermons Of The Sinner are now available here. An exclusive autographed limited edition silver vinyl LP version with bonus CD is available.

Tracklist:

"Incarnation"

"Hellfire Thunderbolt"

"Sermons Of The Sinner"

"Sacerdote Y Diablo"

"Raise Your Fists"

"Brothers Of The Road"

"Metal Through And Through"

"Wild And Free"

"Hail For The Priest"

"Return Of The Sentinel"

"Hellfire Thunderbolt" video:

"Sermons Of The Sinner" video:

With Downing on guitar and Tim "Ripper" Owens on vocals, KK’s Priest also features Tony Newton (Voodoo Six) on bass, A.J. Mills (Hostile) on guitar and Sean Elg (DeathRiders/Cage) on drums. Original drummer, Les Binks, unfortunately sustained a wrist injury, but will make special guest live appearances when the band tours.

KK’s Priest is set to tour worldwide as soon as current restrictions are lifted. Details of touring to be announced.