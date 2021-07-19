K.K. DOWNING Talks Origin Of KK's PRIEST - "I Had No Intention Of Forming A Band" (Video)

Former Judas Priest guitarist K.K. Downing is featured in a new interview with Finland's KaaosTV talking about his new band, KK's Priest, and the band's debut album, Sermons Of The Sinner. He also discusses his career with Judas Priest. Check it out below.

Downing on KK's Priest:

"I had no intention of forming a band. One thing led to another and I asked the band (Judas Priest) again 'Is the door open?' and they said, 'No, it's pernanently closed.' That Christmas, December 2019, I started to write an album and I did the whole thing in weeks. Then I put the band together around the album."

KK's Priest, the new project from Downing, will release their debut album, Sermons Of The Sinner, on August 20. Pre-order / pre-save options for Sermons Of The Sinner are now available here. An exclusive autographed limited edition silver vinyl LP version with bonus CD is available.

Tracklist:

"Incarnation"

"Hellfire Thunderbolt"

"Sermons Of The Sinner"

"Sacerdote Y Diablo"

"Raise Your Fists"

"Brothers Of The Road"

"Metal Through And Through"

"Wild And Free"

"Hail For The Priest"

"Return Of The Sentinel"

"Hellfire Thunderbolt" video:

"Sermons Of The Sinner" video:

With Downing on guitar and Tim "Ripper" Owens on vocals, KK’s Priest also features Tony Newton (Voodoo Six) on bass, A.J. Mills (Hostile) on guitar and Sean Elg (DeathRiders/Cage) on drums. Original drummer, Les Binks, unfortunately sustained a wrist injury, but will make special guest live appearances when the band tours.

KK’s Priest is set to tour worldwide as soon as current restrictions are lifted. Details of touring to be announced.