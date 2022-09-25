KAI HANSEN's Son TIM HANSEN Performs With HELLOWEEN In Stuttgart; Fan-Filmed Video Streaming

Helloween guitarist Kai Hansen has checked in with the following message:

"The European part of the tour has ended for now and it was awesome. Big thanks to all you lovely Pumpkinheadz for the great time, love and devotion.

My personal highlight of course was Tim joining us on my medley in Stuttgart. I‘m proud to see him holding up the metal torch and carrying the Hansen legacy on to the next level with his band Induction. Check them out; I promise you won‘t be disappointed.

Tomorrow we‘ll fly to South America for more adventures on Planet Pumpkin, and we all look totally forward to ride the sky some more.

Love, Peace and Metal to y‘all."

Check out Kai Hansen's medley below featuring "Metal Invaders" / "Victim of Fate" / "Gorgar" / "Ride the Sky" / "Heavy Metal (Is The Law)" with special guest Tim Hansen.