KAIPA – 2002’s Notes From The Past To Be Released On Vinyl For First Time Ever

Legendary Swedish progressive rock band Kaipa have announced the release of their landmark 2002 album Notes From The Past for the first time ever on vinyl, celebrating its 20th anniversary. Especially remastered, this new edition will also be available on digital services, as well as LP, on December 9, 2022. Preorder here.

Hans Lundin comments: “Notes From The Past is an important milestone in my life and was the beginning of a new chapter in Kaipa's history. A meeting with new musicians who would become members of the band and create music history through all the following albums that we have released. I am very proud of this album.”

Notes From The Past was the bands 6th studio album, and first new music after a 20-year break. It saw Hans Lundin once again joined by Roine Stolt as well as Jonas Reingold, Morgan Ågren, Patrik Lundström, Aleena Gibson & Tove Thörn Lundin.