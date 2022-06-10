KALAH Sign Worldwide Deal With Pure Steel Records

Pure Steel Records has announced the signing of one of the hottest newcomers on the metal scene, Kalah for a multi album deal.

Kalah is a female fronted band from outer space: electronic-melodic-modern-metal, blending in varying influences from across the musical spectrum to create a sound all their own.

Band statement: "We are beyond hyped to join forces with the mighty Pure Steel Records and to embark on this new journey together! When we received their proposal it was truly a no-brainer: We feel truly grateful and we cannot wait to share our music with all Metal fans! Get ready for your daily fix of electronic-melodic-modern metal!"

Stay tuned for more information from outer space.

Lineup:

Claudia Gigante (ex-Evil Desire) - vocals

Alessio Monacelli (Stranger Visionn, , Hellcome!, Hidden Lapse, ex-Imago Imperii) - drums

Dario Trentini (ex-Reasons Behind) - keyboards, synths

Marco Monacelli (Hellcome!) - rhythm guitars

Mario Grassi - lead guitars

Enrico Menozzi (ex-Reasons Behind, ex-Dawn of Memories) – bass