KALAH Sign Worldwide Deal With Pure Steel Records
June 10, 2022, 51 minutes ago
Pure Steel Records has announced the signing of one of the hottest newcomers on the metal scene, Kalah for a multi album deal.
Kalah is a female fronted band from outer space: electronic-melodic-modern-metal, blending in varying influences from across the musical spectrum to create a sound all their own.
Band statement: "We are beyond hyped to join forces with the mighty Pure Steel Records and to embark on this new journey together! When we received their proposal it was truly a no-brainer: We feel truly grateful and we cannot wait to share our music with all Metal fans! Get ready for your daily fix of electronic-melodic-modern metal!"
Stay tuned for more information from outer space.
Lineup:
Claudia Gigante (ex-Evil Desire) - vocals
Alessio Monacelli (Stranger Visionn, , Hellcome!, Hidden Lapse, ex-Imago Imperii) - drums
Dario Trentini (ex-Reasons Behind) - keyboards, synths
Marco Monacelli (Hellcome!) - rhythm guitars
Mario Grassi - lead guitars
Enrico Menozzi (ex-Reasons Behind, ex-Dawn of Memories) – bass