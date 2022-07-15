KALEDON Launch Music Video For "The Eye Of The Storm"

Italian power metal band Kaledon, featuring Michele Guaitoli (Temperance, Visions of Atlantis) on vocals, have released a music video for "The Eye Of The Storm", the second single from their new album, Legend Of The Forgotten Reign - Chapter VII: Evil Awakens, which will be released on CD and digital on September 23 via Beyond the Storm Productions.

Alex Mele of Kaledon comments on the new single: "It's hard to describe in words how extremely happy and proud I am about the outcome of "CH7: Evil Awakens". We already released ‘The Dawn Of Dawns’ and here comes the second single ’The Eye Of The Storm’, which shows the energy and the power of the new album. The sheer power of this new song is mind-blowing!"

The album contains powerful and fast songs, dynamic and energetic guitar riffs, new modern sounding keyboards, and much more. The album features special guests like Nicoletta Rosellini (Kalidia, Walk In Darkness) and James Mills (Hostile), respectively on "A Strike From The Unknown" and "The Story Comes To An End?".

Chapter VII: Evil Awakens was mixed and mastered by Michele Guaitoli at Groove Factory Studio and the production is a mix of modernity and power. The epic cover artwork was created by Oleg Shcherbakov.

Legend Of The Forgotten Reign - Chapter VII: Evil Awakens tracklisting:

"Renascentia Noctis"

"At The Gates Of The Realms"

"A Strike From The Unknown"

"The Eye Of The Storm"

"Emperor Of The Night"

"The Dawn Of Dawns"

"Life Or Death"

"The End Of Time"

"Blessed With Glory"

"The Sacrifice Of The King"

"The Story Comes To An End?"

"The Dawn Of Dawns" video:

Kaledon lineup:

Michele "Meek" Guaitoli (Temperance, Visions Of Atlantis) - Vocals

Alex Mele - Guitar

Tommy Nemesio - Guitar

Paolo Campitelli - Keyboards

Enrico Sandri - Bass

Manuele Di Ascenzo - Drums