KALEDON Releases “The Story Comes To An End?” Lyric Video Feat. NICOLETTA ROSELLINI

The Italian power metal band Kaledon, featuring Michele Guaitoli (Temperance, Visions of Atlantis) on vocals just released a lyric video for "The Story Comes to an End? (feat. Nicoletta Rosellini)", the third single from their new album Legend of the Forgotten Reign - Chapter VII: Evil Awakens, which will be released on CD and digital on September 23 via Beyond the Storm Productions.

Alex Mele of Kaledon comments on the new single:

"We are extremely proud to release our third single The Story Comes To An End? featuring Nicoletta Rosellini (Kalidia, Walk in Darkness). It is a very powerful and melodic song, you won't be disappointed!"

Nicoletta Rosellini comments on the single:

"I've been a Kaledon fan for a long time and I'm super happy to be part of this amazing album! We've been friends for years and we played together several times on tour across Europe and UK - a lot of fun and good memories! Enjoy!"

The album contains powerful and fast songs, dynamic and energetic guitar riffs, new modern sounding keyboards, and much more. The album features special guests like Nicoletta Rosellini (Kalidia, Walk In Darkness) and James Mills (Hostile), respectively on "A Strike From The Unknown" and "The Story Comes To An End?".

Chapter VII: Evil Awakens was mixed and mastered by Michele Guaitoli at Groove Factory Studio and the production is a mix of modernity and power. The epic cover artwork was created by Oleg Shcherbakov.

Legend Of The Forgotten Reign - Chapter VII: Evil Awakens tracklisting:

"Renascentia Noctis"

"At The Gates Of The Realms"

"A Strike From The Unknown"

"The Eye Of The Storm"

"Emperor Of The Night"

"The Dawn Of Dawns"

"Life Or Death"

"The End Of Time"

"Blessed With Glory"

"The Sacrifice Of The King"

"The Story Comes To An End?"

"The Story Comes To An End?":

"The Eye Of The Storm":

"The Dawn Of Dawns" video:

Kaledon lineup:

Michele "Meek" Guaitoli (Temperance, Visions Of Atlantis) - Vocals

Alex Mele - Guitar

Tommy Nemesio - Guitar

Paolo Campitelli - Keyboards

Enrico Sandri - Bass

Manuele Di Ascenzo - Drums