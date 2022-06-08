KALEDON Signs With Beyond The Storm Productions; New Album Details Revealed

Beyond the Storm Productions announce the signing of Italian power metal band, Kaledon, to the label. The band's new album, Legend Of The Forgotten Reign - Chapter VII: Evil Awakens, will be released on September 23 on CD and digital.

After five years of hard and dedicated work, Kaledon is ready to come back onto the market and release their new album: Chapter VII: Evil Awakens. This album marks the first chapter of a new trilogy based on The Legend Of The Forgotten Reign Saga.

The album contains powerful and fast songs, dynamic and energetic guitar riffs, new modern sounding keyboards, and much more. The album features special guests like Nicoletta Rosellini (Kalidia, Walk In Darkness) and James Mills (Hostile), respectively on "A Strike From The Unknown" and "The Story Comes To An End?".

Chapter VII: Evil Awakens was mixed and mastered by Michele Guaitoli at Groove Factory Studio and the production is a mix of modernity and power. The epic cover artwork was created by Oleg Shcherbakov.

Legend Of The Forgotten Reign - Chapter VII: Evil Awakens tracklisting:

"Renascentia Noctis"

"At The Gates Of The Realms"

"A Strike From The Unknown"

"The Eye Of The Storm"

"Emperor Of The Night"

"The Dawn Of Dawns"

"Life Or Death"

"The End Of Time"

"Blessed With Glory"

"The Sacrifice Of The King"

"The Story Comes To An End?"

Kaledon lineup:

Michele "Meek" Guaitoli (Temperance, Visions Of Atlantis) - Vocals

Alex Mele - Guitar

Tommy Nemesio - Guitar

Paolo Campitelli - Keyboards

Enrico Sandri - Bass

Manuele Di Ascenzo - Drums