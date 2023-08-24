KALLIAS Premieres New Song / Video "Irrational Fear" Feat. JEFF LOOMIS

Progressive death metal rising stars Kallias have shared their brand new single and video, "Irrational Fear," which features guitarist Jeff Loomis (Arch Enemy, Nevermore).

Kallias will be digitally releasing its brand new album, First Ascent, on August 25, 2023, via AISA Distribution. In celebration of the new release, Kallias will be also be kicking off a run of West Coast tour dates in support of Cyborg Octopus. The full itinerary can be found below.

Kallias guitarist and vocalist Nicole Papastavrou comments, "'Irrational Fear’ showcases the iconic Jeff Loomis, who has been a big influence to us since the beginning. The song kicks off our new album, First Ascent, which releases August 25. Our approach with 'Irrational Fear' was to incorporate a more melodic feel, compiled over heavier layers and more traditional song structure. We hope you all enjoy this opener to the new record!"

Kallias U.S. Tour Dates:

August

25 - Fullerton, CA - Programme

26 - San Diego, CA - Til Two Club

27 - Cupertino, CA - XBar

29 - Las Vegas, NV - The Griffin

30 - Fresno, CA - Destructive Warehouse

The 3D cover artwork of First Ascent was created by Francesco Artusato (Light The Torch, All Shall Perish) and can be found below along with the tracklisting. The album can be saved on all streaming services here.

Tracklisting:

"The Approach"

"Irrational Fear" (Ft. Jeff Loomis)

"Disembodied Existence"

"Matter Eater" (Ft. Colin Cook)

"The Dark Machine"

"21 Grams" (Ft. Rafael Trujillo)

"Nine In Time" (Ft. Greg Burgess)

"Lungta I: The Path:

"Lungta II: Everlasting"

Kallias is comprised of players who are masters of their craft. Nicole Papastavrou's solid history of songwriting and tight rhythms paired with Colin Cook's jazzy and technical leads are the perfect compliment. JP Andrade's undeniably precise percussion serves the music on every level, from jazz-influenced melodic sections to satisfyingly odd rhythms for the eager prog-loving ear. Beautifully woven bass lines by Chris Marrone provide an indomitable structure and embrace for each instrument — never overpowering, yet always highlighting.

For modern day prog and metal fans, Kallias can be compared to bands such as Opeth, Meshuggah, and Decapitated. The quartet holds a musical chemistry that is few and far between and that will keep you in the foreground from the beginning with bone-chilling introductions. This is by no means background music. Kallias creates their own genre for a panoramic audio experience that demands the listener's undivided attention to focus and feel.

For further details, visit Kallias on Facebook.