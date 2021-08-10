KALLIAS To Release "Supermassive" Single And Music Video This Month

Formerly instrumental, New Jersey prog-metal quartet, Kallias, re-introduces sound by adding a dynamic range of vocals by guitarist Nicole Papastavrou and bassist Chris Marrone.

Kallias is comprised of players who are masters of their craft. Nicole Papastavrou and Zaki Ali's 8-string guitar work nods to Jeff Loomis, Mikael Akerfeldt, and Fredrik Thordendal - with twisting riff progressions, charming cleans, tastefully intricate leads - all heavy with emotion. JP Andrade's undeniably precise percussion serves the music on every level, from jazz-influenced melodic sections to satisfyingly odd rhythms for the eager prog-loving ear. Beautifully woven bass lines by Chris Marrone provide an indomitable structure and embrace for each instrument - never overpowering, yet always highlighting.

For modern day prog and metal fans, Kallias can be compared to bands such as Opeth, Meshuggah, and Decapitated. The quartet holds a musical chemistry that is few and far between and that will keep you in the foreground from the beginning with bone-chilling introductions. This is by no means background music. Kallias creates their own genre for a panoramic audio experience that demands the listener's undivided attention to focus and feel.

On August 27, the band will release their first track featuring vocals, a taste of what's to come with a full-length album in the works.

"Kallias are thrilled to announce the release of 'Supermassive'. Our first piece of music with vocals, featuring Nicole and Chris," the band says. "We felt it was a necessary step to indefinitely progressing our sound, with the majority of the new material calling for vocals. The concept behind the video entertains the idea of humans being biologically altered or mechanically enhanced against their will, becoming a kind of modified hybrid being. It can also signify the acceptance of such experiments, resulting in a feeling of enlightenment while becoming a better version of yourself. The next phase for Kallias will be releasing our first full length record in 2022, diving deeper into this concept, and we can't wait to unleash our truest form."

Lineup:

Nicole Papastavrou - Guitar, Vocals

Zaki Ali - Guitar

Chris Marrone - Bass, Vocals

John Paul Andrade - Drums