KALLIAS Unveils "Lungta II: Everlasting" Video

Rising progressive death metal stars Kallias will be digitally releasing their brand new album, First Ascent, on August 25, 2023 via AISA Distribution. In celebration, the band has premiered the first single from the record, "Lungta II: Everlasting", along with a haunting music video.

Kallias guitarist and vocalist Nicole Papastavrou comments, "We’re thrilled to showcase our more progressive elements in this new single, such as the use of Chris’ upright bass and a very special throat singing section by Alex Novick. Overall, 'Lungta II: Everlasting' is not only a departure from First Ascent, but takes a direction we hope to accomplish with the next record."

"The music video resembles the physical and mental journey of climbing in the Himalayas. ‘Lungta,’ meaning ‘Wind Horse,’ resemble the prayer flags that bring goodwill, with red specifically resembling fire. We best used our imagination to bring to life the inward battle one must face when taking such journeys. We hope you enjoy the visuals and look forward to the release of First Ascent to follow."

The 3D cover artwork of First Ascent was created by Francesco Artusato (Light The Torch, All Shall Perish). Pre-orders can be placed here.

Tracklisting:

"The Approach"

"Irrational Fear" (Ft. Jeff Loomis)

"Disembodied Existence"

"Matter Eater" (Ft. Colin Cook)

"The Dark Machine"

"21 Grams" (Ft. Rafael Trujillo)

"Nine In Time" (Ft. Greg Burgess)

"Lungta I: The Path:

"Lungta II: Everlasting"

Kallias is comprised of players who are masters of their craft. Nicole Papastavrou's solid history of songwriting and tight rhythms paired with Colin Cook's jazzy and technical leads are the perfect compliment. JP Andrade's undeniably precise percussion serves the music on every level, from jazz-influenced melodic sections to satisfyingly odd rhythms for the eager prog-loving ear. Beautifully woven bass lines by Chris Marrone provide an indomitable structure and embrace for each instrument — never overpowering, yet always highlighting.

For modern day prog and metal fans, Kallias can be compared to bands such as Opeth, Meshuggah, and Decapitated. The quartet holds a musical chemistry that is few and far between and that will keep you in the foreground from the beginning with bone-chilling introductions. This is by no means background music. Kallias creates their own genre for a panoramic audio experience that demands the listener's undivided attention to focus and feel.

In addition, Kallias will be embarking on a run of West Coast tour dates this August in support of Cyborg Octopus. The full itinerary is as listed:

August

25 - Fullerton, CA - Programme

26 - San Diego, CA - Til Two Club

27 - Cupertino, CA - XBar

29 - Las Vegas, NV - The Griffin

30 - Fresno, CA - Destructive Warehouse

