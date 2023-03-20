KALMAH Announce Self-Titled Album; New Single Out Friday
March 20, 2023, 57 minutes ago
Finnnish melodic death/power metal act Kalmah will release their self-titled album on May 26 via Ranka Kustannus. The album will available on digital, CD, and limited edition vinyl.
Single for “Drifting In A Dream” will be out Friday, March 24.
Tracklisting:
“Haunted By Guilt”
“Veil Of Sin”
“Scarred By Sadness”
“No Words Sad Enough”
“Serve The Untrue”
“Home Sweet Hell”
“Tons Of Chaos”
“Red And Black”
“Taken Before Given”
“Drifting In A Dream”
Kalmah live:
March
30 – Helsinki, Finland – On The Rocks
31 – Tampere, Finland – Yo-talo
April
4 – Turku, Finland – Apollo
7 – Seinajoki, Finland – Rytmikorjaamo
8 – Kuopio, Finland – The Circus
14 – Joensuu, Finland – Kerubi
15 – Jyvaskyla, Finland – Lutakko