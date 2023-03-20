KALMAH Announce Self-Titled Album; New Single Out Friday

Finnnish melodic death/power metal act Kalmah will release their self-titled album on May 26 via Ranka Kustannus. The album will available on digital, CD, and limited edition vinyl.

Single for “Drifting In A Dream” will be out Friday, March 24.

Tracklisting:

“Haunted By Guilt”

“Veil Of Sin”

“Scarred By Sadness”

“No Words Sad Enough”

“Serve The Untrue”

“Home Sweet Hell”

“Tons Of Chaos”

“Red And Black”

“Taken Before Given”

“Drifting In A Dream”

Kalmah live:

March

30 – Helsinki, Finland – On The Rocks

31 – Tampere, Finland – Yo-talo

April

4 – Turku, Finland – Apollo

7 – Seinajoki, Finland – Rytmikorjaamo

8 – Kuopio, Finland – The Circus

14 – Joensuu, Finland – Kerubi

15 – Jyvaskyla, Finland – Lutakko