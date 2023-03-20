KALMAH Announce Self-Titled Album; New Single Out Friday

March 20, 2023, 57 minutes ago

news heavy metal kalmah

KALMAH Announce Self-Titled Album; New Single Out Friday

Finnnish melodic death/power metal act Kalmah will release their self-titled album on May 26 via Ranka Kustannus. The album will available on digital, CD, and limited edition vinyl.

Single for “Drifting In A Dream” will be out Friday, March 24.

Tracklisting:

“Haunted By Guilt”
“Veil Of Sin”
“Scarred By Sadness”
“No Words Sad Enough”
“Serve The Untrue”
“Home Sweet Hell”
“Tons Of Chaos”
“Red And Black”
“Taken Before Given”
“Drifting In A Dream”

Kalmah live:

March
30 – Helsinki, Finland – On The Rocks
31 – Tampere, Finland – Yo-talo

April
4 – Turku, Finland – Apollo 
7 – Seinajoki, Finland – Rytmikorjaamo
8 – Kuopio, Finland – The Circus
14 – Joensuu, Finland – Kerubi
15 – Jyvaskyla, Finland – Lutakko 



Featured Audio

SAXON – “The Faith Healer” (Silver Lining)

SAXON – “The Faith Healer” (Silver Lining)

Featured Video

MEDEVIL Premieres "Amongst Thieves"

MEDEVIL Premieres "Amongst Thieves"

Latest Reviews