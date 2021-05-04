KAMBRIUM Launch First Video Trailer For Upcoming Synthetic ERA Album

German epic death metal brigade, Kambrium, will release of their fifth studio album, Synthetic ERA, on July 9 via Reaper Entertainment. Today, the band presents the first album trailer. Find out more about the concept of first songs of the album below:

Kambrium are not bound by stereotypes within the metal genre; they prefer instead to tread between these expectations and find themselves equally and comfortably at home within each of the styles that they have chosen to embrace. The result is a sound, crafted with elements of death, melodic and symphonic metal - everything the heart of a metal fan desires.

The album was produced in 2020 by the band, recorded at the Kohlekeller Studio in Germany and was mastered by Tom Porcell. Pre-order the new album here.

Tracklist:

"Neon Death" (Intro)

"Cybernetic Overload"

"Shadow Construct"

"Creator Of Dreams"

"Nature, Error: 404"

"Ghost Of The Machine"

"To The Core"

"Holographic Satisfaction"

"Synthetic ERA"

"Nightly Beast Mode"

"Transcendence"

"After It All"

"Cybernetic Overload" video: