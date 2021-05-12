KAMBRIUM – Second Synthetic ERA Trailer Streaming
May 12, 2021, 47 minutes ago
German epic death metal brigade, Kambrium, will release of their fifth studio album, Synthetic ERA, on July 9 via Reaper Entertainment. Second album trailer is streaming below.
First album trailer:
Kambrium are not bound by stereotypes within the metal genre; they prefer instead to tread between these expectations and find themselves equally and comfortably at home within each of the styles that they have chosen to embrace. The result is a sound, crafted with elements of death, melodic and symphonic metal - everything the heart of a metal fan desires.
The album was produced in 2020 by the band, recorded at the Kohlekeller Studio in Germany and was mastered by Tom Porcell. Pre-order the new album here.
Tracklist:
"Neon Death" (Intro)
"Cybernetic Overload"
"Shadow Construct"
"Creator Of Dreams"
"Nature, Error: 404"
"Ghost Of The Machine"
"To The Core"
"Holographic Satisfaction"
"Synthetic ERA"
"Nightly Beast Mode"
"Transcendence"
"After It All"
"Cybernetic Overload" video: