KAMELOT Add Dates In Finland, Estonia And Latvia To Awaken The World European Tour 2023
December 22, 2022, 29 minutes ago
Modern symphonic metal icons, Kamelot, are coming back to European stages on their upcoming headline tour, beginning March 12 in Prattlen, Switzerland. The American band, founded and led by mastermind and guitarist Thomas Youngblood, have added shows in Finland, Estonia and Latvia to the trek (**). The tour schedule is available below.
Kamelot are ready to enchant fans with their internationally top-charting melodic metal pinnacles, accompanied by uplifting and unique very special guests Myrath, plus additional support from rising Swedish talent Eleine and modern metal revelation League Of Distortion. The highly-anticipated tour promises evenings to remember, chock full of musical diversity and hard-hitting melodies. Don’t miss Kamelot on their energetic tour through Europe - tickets are available via individual venues now.
Thomas Youngblood states: “Kamelot Legions Europe! We are pleased to announce cities for our first round of the Awaken The World Tour 2023! Special guests will be the mighty Myrath and openers Eleine, along with League Of Distortion. We’re thrilled to share this information just in time for Christmas!”
Tour dates:
March
12 - Pratteln, Switzerland - Z7
14 - Lille, France - Le Splendid
15 - Paris, France - Élysée Montmartre
17 - Cologne, Germany - Essigfabrik
18 - Den Bosch, Netherlands - Mainstage
19 - Brussels, Belgium - La Madeleine
21 - Hamburg, Germany - Gruenspan
2 - Roskilde, Denmark - Gimle
24 - Oslo, Norway - Sentrum
25 - Gothenburg, Sweden - Trädgårn
26 - Stockholm, Sweden - Berns
29 - Helsinki, Finland - Vanha Ylioppilastalo **
31 - Tampere, Finland - Pakkahuone **
April
1 - Oulu, Finland - Tullisalli **
3 - Tallin, Estonia - Helitehas **
4 - Riga, Latvia - Melna Piektdiena **
6 - Warsaw, Poland - Progresja
7 - Prague, Czech Republic - Meet Factory
8 - Budapest, Hungary - Barba Negra
Kamelot lineup:
Tommy Karevik - Vocals
Thomas Youngblood - Guitars
Oliver Palotai - Keyboards
Sean Tibbetts - Bass
Alex Landenburg - Drums