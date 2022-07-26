KAMELOT Announce Exclusive November 2022 Show For Sofia, Bulgaria; Tickets On Sale Now
Kamelot have announced an exclusive show for Sofia, Bulgaria on Saturday, November 12th. Tickets are on sale now at this location.
ProgPower USA 2023 will take place on September 6th - 9th, 2023 in Atlanta, GA. Tickets for Days 3 and 4 will go on sale Saturday, September 10th, 2022 via Ticketmaster.
The official event poster can be viewed below, with Kamelot and Myrath confirmed as the festival headliners.
Line-up:
Friday – Day 3
Kamelot
Caligula’s Horse
Green Carnation
Ad Infinitum
Wind Rose
Cryptex
Saturday – Day 4
Myrath
Unleash the Archers
Delain
Orbit Culture
Shaman
Poverty’s No Crime
The line-ups for Days 1 and 2 have yet to be confirmed.
Go to the official ProgPower USA website here for more information and updates.