KAMELOT Announce Exclusive November 2022 Show For Sofia, Bulgaria; Tickets On Sale Now

Kamelot have announced an exclusive show for Sofia, Bulgaria on Saturday, November 12th. Tickets are on sale now at this location.

ProgPower USA 2023 will take place on September 6th - 9th, 2023 in Atlanta, GA. Tickets for Days 3 and 4 will go on sale Saturday, September 10th, 2022 via Ticketmaster.

The official event poster can be viewed below, with Kamelot and Myrath confirmed as the festival headliners.

Line-up:

Friday – Day 3

Kamelot

Caligula’s Horse

Green Carnation

Ad Infinitum

Wind Rose

Cryptex

Saturday – Day 4

Myrath

Unleash the Archers

Delain

Orbit Culture

Shaman

Poverty’s No Crime

The line-ups for Days 1 and 2 have yet to be confirmed.

Go to the official ProgPower USA website here for more information and updates.