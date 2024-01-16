KAMELOT Announce North American Tour With Support from HAMMERFALL And AD INFINITUM

Modern heavy symphonic metal leaders, Kamelot, continue to celebrate their latest top-charting full-length album, The Awakening, in grandiose style. Today, the band is thrilled to announce their upcoming North American "Kamelot: Awaken The World Tour 2024", featuring direct support from Swedish heavy metal frontrunners HammerFall. Fast-rising modern symphonic metal band and Napalm Records label mates Ad Infinitum will kick off each enchanting night, featuring Kamelot touring guest vocalist Melissa Bonny.

The tour will begin on April 25 in Baltimore, MD and will cross North America and back, coming to an end a month later in Tampa, FL on May 25. Tickets for this unmissable trek go on sale to the general public this Friday, January 19 at 10 AM, local time. VIP upgrades will be available in select cities, and can be ordered here.

Guitarist/founder of Kamelot, Thomas Youngblood, says: "We are beyond excited about the upcoming North American tour with our friends HammerFall and Ad Infinitum! We have been to Europe, Japan and South America as part of our Awaken The World tour, and we will come back to North America for some cities we didn't get to visit on the first leg. Get ready for some amazing nights on this epic Symphonic Metal package!"

Tour dates:

April

25 - Baltimore, MD - Rams Head **

26 - Huntington, NY - Paramount **

27 - Boston, MA - Big Night Live **

28 - Quebec City, QC - Theatre Capitole **

30 - Harrisburg, PA - HMAC

May

1 - Montclair, NJ - Wellmont Theatre

3 - Columbus, OH - The Bluestone

4 - St. Louis, MO - Delmar Hall

6 - Fort Worth, TX - Tannahill’s

7 - San Antonio, TX - Vibes Event Center

9 - Albuquerque, NM - El Rey Theater

10 - Tucson, AZ - Encore

11 - Anaheim, CA - City National Grove

12 - Las Vegas, NV - House of Blues

14 - Denver, CO - The Summit

16 - St. Paul, MN - Myth

17 - Milwaukee, WI - Eagles Ballroom/Milwaukee Metal Fest (no AD INFINITUM)

18 - Cleveland, OH - House of Blues

20 - Pittsburgh, PA - Roxian

21 - Richmond, VA - The National

23 - Cincinnati, OH - Bogarts

24 - Atlanta, GA - Heaven - Masquerade

25 - Tampa, FL - Jannus Landing

** featuring Seven Spires, no HammerFall

Kamelot lineup:

Tommy Karevik - Vocals

Thomas Youngblood - Guitars

Oliver Palotai - Keyboards

Sean Tibbetts - Bass

Alex Landenburg - Drums

(Photo - Tom Couture)