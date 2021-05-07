KAMELOT - Co-Headling South American Tour With TURILLI / LIONE RHAPSODY Rescheduled For February 2022

Kamleot have posted their new tour South American co-headlining tour schedule with Turilli / Lione Rhapsody for 2022, which has been postponed three times due to the ongoing global pandemic. The schedule is now as follows.

"We can’t wait to be back on tour. Looking forward to meeting our Kamelot Nation again! In the meantime we’re working on the next album, stay tuned for news!"

February

5 - Santiago, Chile - Teatro Caupolican

8 - Porto Alegre, Brazil - Opiniao

9 - Curitiba, Brazil - Tork n Rol

11 - Brasilia, Brazil - Toinha

12 - Sao Paulo, Brazil - Carioca Club

13 - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - Circo Voador

BraveWords spoke with Kamelot guitarist Thomas Youngblood in 2020 about the band's new live album / DVD, I Am The Empire - Live From The 013, as well as their plans for a new studio album. Following is an excerpt from the story.

Thomas: "The new (studio) album will be out next year, but the issue right now is travelling. Tommy (Karevik / vocals) lives in Canada now and we wanted to fly up to see him for some final songwriting sessions, but you can't fly into Canada from the US right now. And with the way the US has been handling the pandemic, we're not going to be able to fly to Europe for quite some time. We want to have the album done by the end of the year and then release it in summer 2021. We were originally going to release the album in February but it makes no sense to release an album if you can't tour on it, in my opinion. We're really, really happy with the new songs so I don't want to just throw them out there because of any obligations. The label is totally behind the logic of waiting, because I don't see any chance of touring the US until 2022."

September 14, 2018 marked one of the highlights of Kamelot’s very successful career. The band around mastermind Thomas Youngblood, known for its high class collaborations, invited the creme de la creme of the symphonic metal scene to celebrate that evening in Tilburg. Featured guest musicians like Alissa White-Gluz (Arch Enemy), Charlotte Wessels (Delain), Elize Ryd (Amaranthe) and Lauren Hart (Once Human) - just to name a few - made this evening in Tilburg an unforgettable night to remember for every fan and musician in attendance.

This concert setlist features Kamelot in prime shape - with a hand-picked mixture of Kamelot classics and live premieres, rounded off by stunning production and mixed and mastered by Sascha Paeth (Avantasia, Epica and more).

Kamelot guitarist Thomas Youngblood on I Am The Empire - Live From The 013: “We are pleased beyond words to present our new live album/DVD/BluRay I Am The Empire - Live From The 013. After multiple SOLD OUT events in The Netherlands, it was only fitting to film this event at Tilburg's famed 013 venue. The icing on the cake was having all the special guests attend this historic night, it was truly divine. “

Arch Enemy’s Alissa White-Gluz says: “It was a magical evening that night. It was so much fun to play such a nice long set with a packed house of fans who knew every word to every song alongside my Kam fam and girlfriends!”

Amaranthe’s Elize Ryd comments: ”It was an historical moment for me to take part in this Kamelot live-DVD recording. Let’s not forget that it was with Kamelot I began my touring life, and we toured a lot. I am so happy to finally be able to perpetuate the era of hard work and friendship with such great quality. A huge thanks to the entire Kamelot family for embracing my presence on this very special evening."

Delain’s Charlotte Wessels adds: "It was an absolute delight performing “Under Grey Skies” with Kamelot live in 013 during their special night. It felt like a big family gathering. Thank you for including me. I am sure that this DVD will be a wonderful memento for Kamfans worldwide!"

Tracklisting:

"Transcendence" (Intro)

"Phantom Divine (Shadow Empire)" feat. Lauren Hart

"Rule The World"

"Insomnia"

"The Great Pandemonium"

"When The Lights Are Down"

"My Confession" feat. Eklipse

"Veil Of Elysium"

"Under Grey Skies" feat. Charlotte Wessels (live premiere)

"Ravenlight" feat. Sascha Paeth

"End Of Innocence"

"March Of Mephisto" feat. Alissa White Gluz

"Amnesiac "

"Manus Dei"

"Sacrimony (Angel Of Afterlife)" feat. Alissa White Gluz & Elize Ryd

Drum and Keys solo

"Here's To The Fall"

"Forever"

"Burns To Embrace" with Children’s Choir including Thomas Youngblood’s son

"Liar Liar (Wasteland Monarchy)" feat Alissa White Gluz

"Ministrium (Shadow Key)"

"Sacrimony (Angel Of Afterlife)" video:

Trailer:

Kamelot are:

Thomas Youngblood - guitars

Tommy Karevik - vocals

Oliver Palotai - keyboards

Sean Tibbetts - bass

Alex Landenburg - drums