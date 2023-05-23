KAMELOT Debut Music Video For New Track "New Babylon" Feat. MELISSA BONNY

Modern heavy symphonic metal leaders Kamelot recently released their most introspective, uplifting, vital release to date - their first full-length in five years, The Awakening. The album, which debuted at #2 on the US Current Hard Music Albums chart and #27 on the Current Album Sales chart, connected with fans and critics alike - touted by many as the best late-era Kamelot release to date.

Today, the band is thrilled to reveal an exciting new live music video for the new fan-favorite anthem, "New Babylon", featuring none other than the enchanting Melissa Bonny (Ad Infinitum, The Dark Side Of The Moon). The new video features high quality live footage from the band's recent European tour, adding an electrifying touch to the track's already massive sound.

Kamelot founder and guitarist Thomas Youngblood states: "Melissa Bonny joined us on this new album and massive tour, and she has been amazing to say the least. We are really excited to have her in this new video and also on the upcoming tour in North America!"

This new video arrives on the heels of Kamelot's recent announcement of their 2023 Awaken The World North American headline tour, featuring special guests Battle Beast and additional support from labelmates Xandria. The tour kicks off in Silver Spring, MD on August 17, visiting several major cities in the US and Canada before coming to an end on September 9 in Orlando, FL. Tickets are on sale now, so visit the official Kamelot website or local venue websites for tickets and more information.

Awaken The World North American dates:

August

17 - Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore

18 - Worcester, MA - The Palladium

19 - New York, NY - Webster Hall

21 - Montreal, QC - Corona Theatre

22 - Toronto, ON - The Opera House

24 - Chicago, IL - The Vic Theater

25 - Minneapolis, MN - Varsity Theater

26 - Kansas City, MO - The Truman

27 - Denver, CO - Ogden Theatre

30 - Seattle, WA - The Showbox

September

1 - San Francisco, CA - The Regency Ballroom

2 - Los Angeles, CA - The Wiltern

3 - Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren

5 - Houston, TX - House of Blues

6 - Dallas, TX - The Echo Lounge & Music Hall

8 - Atlanta, GA - Center Stage (ProgPower USA) (Sold Out, Kamelot only)

9 - Orlando, FL - Hard Rock Live

Kamelot are:

Tommy Karevik - Vocals

Thomas Youngblood - Guitars

Oliver Palotai - Keyboards

Sean Tibbetts - Bass

Alex Landenburg - Drums