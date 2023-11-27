KAMELOT Drummer ALEX LANDENBURG, MENTALIST Guitarist PETER MOOG Launch ROKK, A Fair Streaming Service For Rock And Metal

Kamelot/Cyhra drummer, Alex Landenburg, has co-founded a new streaming service called ROKK, together with Mentalist guitarist Peter Moog.

ROKK is the first fair streaming service dedicated to rock and metal fans, with the aim of paying artists and bands more money for their streams. The two musicians are taking matters into their own hands to finally change music streaming for the better.

"The money of the rock and metal fans does not really go to the bands that they listen to, it goes somewhere else most of the time. We want to change that with ROKK,” says Landenburg.

Moog adds, “Metalheads, united we can make a difference. Please join the ROKK revolution to make streaming fair for bands and artists.”

During their newly launched Indiegogo campaign, all backers will receive early access and have the chance to be among the first users of the service at a special discounted price.

ROKK is set to launch first in Europe/UK on IOS/Android/Web in January 2024 (with North and South America, Japan and Australia to follow shortly after). Learn more about the campaign here.

Check out the campaign videos below: