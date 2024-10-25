KAMELOT - Fan-Filmed Video Of Entire Madrid Show Streaming
October 25, 2024, 11 minutes ago
Kamelot brought their Awaken The World Tour 2024 to Sala La Riviera in Madrid, Spain on October 23. Fan-filmed video of the entire show can be viewed below.
Setlist:
"Veil Of Elysium"
"Rule The World"
"Opus Of The Night (Ghost Requiem)"
"Insomnia"
"When The Lights Are Down"
"Vespertine (My Crimson Bride)"
"New Babylon"
"Karma"
"Sacrimony (Angel of Afterlife)"
"Willow"
"The Human Stain"
- drum solo -
"March Of Mephisto"
- keyboard solo -
"Forever"
Encore:
"One More Flag In The Ground"
"Liar Liar (Wasteland Monarchy)"
Remaining dates on the tour are as follows:
October
26 – Pratteln, Switzerland
27 – Oberhausen, Germany
29 – Hamburg, Germany
30 – Antwerpen, Belgium
November
1 – Wolverhampton, UK
Kamelot lineup:
Tommy Karevik - Vocals
Thomas Youngblood - Guitars
Oliver Palotai - Keyboards
Sean Tibbetts - Bass
Alex Landenburg - Drums