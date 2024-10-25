KAMELOT - Fan-Filmed Video Of Entire Madrid Show Streaming

Kamelot brought their Awaken The World Tour 2024 to Sala La Riviera in Madrid, Spain on October 23. Fan-filmed video of the entire show can be viewed below.

Setlist:

"Veil Of Elysium"

"Rule The World"

"Opus Of The Night (Ghost Requiem)"

"Insomnia"

"When The Lights Are Down"

"Vespertine (My Crimson Bride)"

"New Babylon"

"Karma"

"Sacrimony (Angel of Afterlife)"

"Willow"

"The Human Stain"

- drum solo -

"March Of Mephisto"

- keyboard solo -

"Forever"

Encore:

"One More Flag In The Ground"

"Liar Liar (Wasteland Monarchy)"

Remaining dates on the tour are as follows:

October

26 – Pratteln, Switzerland

27 – Oberhausen, Germany

29 – Hamburg, Germany

30 – Antwerpen, Belgium

November

1 – Wolverhampton, UK

Kamelot lineup:

Tommy Karevik - Vocals

Thomas Youngblood - Guitars

Oliver Palotai - Keyboards

Sean Tibbetts - Bass

Alex Landenburg - Drums