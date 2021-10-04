KAMELOT Keyboardist OLIVER PALOTAI, AMARANTHE Vocalist ELIZE RYD Working On New Project

Kamelot keyboardist Oliver Palotai has revealed he is working with Amaranthe vocalist Elize Ryd on a new project:

"Studio session with Elize Ryd. She’s family, and just a dream for every producer to work with. Perfect vocal technique, hearing, and a clear vision about the results. We’re working on an awesome project which sounds incredible already in the rough version."

Arch Enemy vocalist Alissa White-Gluz appears on the new Powerwolf album, Call Of The Wild, as one of the guest singers on the bonus / companion album Missa Cantorem. She delivered her own rendition of the band's song "Demons Are A Girl's Best Friend", then followed up with an acoustic rendition of the song which is a collaboration with Palotai.

Alissa shared the acoustic version of the song, issuing the following statement:

"Thank you to everyone who checked out the early release of my acoustic version of Powerwolf's song, 'Demons Are A Girl’s Best Friend'! The counterpart to the heavy version that has well surpassed a million views on YouTube now. It is now available publicly. You can watch the lyric video here. Listen wherever you listen to music.

Many thanks to Oliver Palotai (Kamelot) for collaborating with me on this and arranging and playing all the instruments on this song, as well as mixing and mastering it. Thanks to Sascha Gerstner (Pace Arts) for taking this interesting portrait of me. Thanks to Powerwolf for inviting me to cover your music - have you checked out their new album yet??

And last but definitely not least, thank YOU for taking an interest in what I do!"