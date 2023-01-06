KAMELOT Launch Mysterious Teaser Video

Modern symphonic metal icons, Kamelot, have released the video below, stating: "Kamelot fans, something big is gonna happen on January 12th and this one’s for you! We’re giving away a ticket to an upcoming show. Just leave a comment below the video for a chance to win. Commenting will start on Monday. Meanwhile... can you start guessing the missing information in the video?"

Stay tuned for January 12, and set your reminders here.

Kamelot are coming back to European stages on their upcoming headline tour, beginning March 12 in Prattlen, Switzerland. The American band, founded and led by mastermind and guitarist Thomas Youngblood, have added shows in Finland, Estonia and Latvia to the trek (**). The tour schedule is available below.

Kamelot are ready to enchant fans with their internationally top-charting melodic metal pinnacles, accompanied by uplifting and unique very special guests Myrath, plus additional support from rising Swedish talent Eleine and modern metal revelation League Of Distortion. The highly-anticipated tour promises evenings to remember, chock full of musical diversity and hard-hitting melodies. Don’t miss Kamelot on their energetic tour through Europe - tickets are available via individual venues now.

Thomas Youngblood states: “Kamelot Legions Europe! We are pleased to announce cities for our first round of the Awaken The World Tour 2023! Special guests will be the mighty Myrath and openers Eleine, along with League Of Distortion. We’re thrilled to share this information just in time for Christmas!”

Tour dates:

March

12 - Pratteln, Switzerland - Z7

14 - Lille, France - Le Splendid

15 - Paris, France - Élysée Montmartre

17 - Cologne, Germany - Essigfabrik

18 - Den Bosch, Netherlands - Mainstage

19 - Brussels, Belgium - La Madeleine

21 - Hamburg, Germany - Gruenspan

22 - Roskilde, Denmark - Gimle

24 - Oslo, Norway - Sentrum

25 - Gothenburg, Sweden - Trädgårn

26 - Stockholm, Sweden - Berns

29 - Helsinki, Finland - Vanha Ylioppilastalo **

31 - Tampere, Finland - Pakkahuone **

April

1 - Oulu, Finland - Tullisalli **

3 - Tallin, Estonia - Helitehas **

4 - Riga, Latvia - Melna Piektdiena **

6 - Warsaw, Poland - Progresja

7 - Prague, Czech Republic - Meet Factory

8 - Budapest, Hungary - Barba Negra

Kamelot lineup:

Tommy Karevik - Vocals

Thomas Youngblood - Guitars

Oliver Palotai - Keyboards

Sean Tibbetts - Bass

Alex Landenburg - Drums