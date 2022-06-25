KAMELOT, MYRATH Confirmed As Headliners For ProgPower USA 2023; Official Event Poster Unveiled, Line-Up Revealed
June 25, 2022, 51 minutes ago
ProgPower USA 2023 will take place on September 6th - 9th, 2023 in Atlanta, GA. Tickets for Days 3 and 4 will go on sale Saturday, September 10th, 2022 via Ticketmaster.
The official event poster can be viewed below, with Kamelot and Myrath confirmed as the festival headliners.
Line-up:
Friday – Day 3
Kamelot
Caligula’s Horse
Green Carnation
Ad Infinitum
Wind Rose
Cryptex
Saturday – Day 4
Myrath
Unleash the Archers
Delain
Orbit Culture
Shaman
Poverty’s No Crime
The line-ups for Days 1 and 2 have yet to be confirmed.
Go to the official ProgPower USA website here for more information and updates.