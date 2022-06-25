Quantcast

KAMELOT, MYRATH Confirmed As Headliners For ProgPower USA 2023; Official Event Poster Unveiled, Line-Up Revealed

June 25, 2022, 51 minutes ago

ProgPower USA 2023 will take place on September 6th - 9th, 2023 in Atlanta, GA. Tickets for Days 3 and 4 will go on sale Saturday, September 10th, 2022 via Ticketmaster.

The official event poster can be viewed below, with Kamelot and Myrath confirmed as the festival headliners.

Line-up:

Friday – Day 3

Kamelot
Caligula’s Horse
Green Carnation
Ad Infinitum
Wind Rose
Cryptex

Saturday – Day 4

Myrath
Unleash the Archers
Delain
Orbit Culture
Shaman
Poverty’s No Crime

The line-ups for Days 1 and 2 have yet to be confirmed.

Go to the official ProgPower USA website here for more information and updates.

  



