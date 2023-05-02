KAMELOT's TOMMY KAREVIK - "My Story As A Metal Frontman"; Video

Finland's Chaoszine interviewed Kamelot frontman, frontman Tommy Karevik, about his journey as a metal vocalist. Watch the video below:

Following their recent European headline tour, Kamelot announced their 2023 "Awaken The World" North American headline tour, featuring special guests Battle Beast and additional support from labelmates Xandria. The tour kicks off in Silver Spring, MD on August 17, visiting several major cities in the US and Canada before coming to an end on September 9 in Orlando, FL.

Kamelot guitarist Thomas Youngblood offers: "We are beyond excited to return to North America for the Awaken The World Tour. We just returned from four weeks in Europe to packed houses, so we cannot wait to play new songs and the new set to the Kamelot Nation US and Canada. Joining us on the journey will be our good friends and live legends Battle Beast from Finland, as well as our friends Xandria, who are returning to our shores to round off an amazing lineup. See you all at the shows."

"Awaken The World" North American dates:

August

17 - Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore

18 - Worcester, MA - The Palladium

19 - New York, NY - Webster Hall

21 - Montreal, QC - Corona Theatre

22 - Toronto, ON - The Opera House

24 - Chicago, IL - The Vic Theater

25 - Minneapolis, MN - Varsity Theater

26 - Kansas City, MO - The Truman

27 - Denver, CO - Ogden Theatre

30 - Seattle, WA - The Showbox

September

1 - San Francisco, CA - The Regency Ballroom

2 - Los Angeles, CA - The Wiltern

3 - Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren

5 - Houston, TX - House of Blues

6 - Dallas, TX - The Echo Lounge & Music Hall

8 - Atlanta, GA - Center Stage (ProgPower USA) (Sold Out, Kamelot only)

9 - Orlando, FL - Hard Rock Live

Kamelot are:

Tommy Karevik - Vocals

Thomas Youngblood - Guitars

Oliver Palotai - Keyboards

Sean Tibbetts - Bass

Alex Landenburg - Drums

(Photo - Tom Couture)