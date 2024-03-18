KAMELOT Share New Lyric Video For "NightSky"

Modern heavy symphonic metal leaders, Kamelot, will kick off their North American "Awaken The World Tour 2024" - featuring support from Swedish heavy metal frontrunners HammerFall and modern symphonic metal unit Ad Infinitum (featuring Kamelot touring guest vocalist Melissa Bonny) - on April 25 in Baltimore, MD. Tickets for this unmissable trek are on sale now, with VIP upgrades available in select cities via kamelot.com/VIP2024.

Today, in celebration of the tour's upcoming launch, Kamelot has unveiled a brand new lyric video for The Awakening album track and fan favorite, "NightSky" - one of the album's most hard hitting offerings. Check out the video today and get your tickets for the impending tour before they're gone.

Bandleader and guitarist Thomas Youngblood says: "This one is a favorite of mine to play live - we can't til April for the upcoming tour."

Singer Tommy Karevik adds: "'NightSky' is about the invisible ties that extend well beyond this life and echo into the next."

Kamelot will bring their Awaken the World Tour 2024 to Europe this October. The tour will begin on October 12, 2024 in Utrecht (NL) and will cross all over Europe and the UK, coming to an end on November 3, 2024 in Manchester (UK).

Tickets are available at kamelot.com/tour.

Kamelot lineup:

Tommy Karevik - Vocals

Thomas Youngblood - Guitars

Oliver Palotai - Keyboards

Sean Tibbetts - Bass

Alex Landenburg - Drums

(Photo - Tom Couture)