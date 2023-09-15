KAMELOT Wraps Up 2023 Awaken The World North American Headline Tour - "It Was A Smooth Ride All The Way" (Video)

Kamelot's 2023 Awaken The World North American headline tour, featuring special guests Battle Beast and additional support from labelmates Xandria, kicked off in Silver Spring, MD on August 17, visiting several major cities in the US and Canada before coming to an end on September 9 in Orlando, FL.

Vocalist Tommy Karevik has checked in with the following message:

"Wow... home again after this amazing North American tour. It was a smooth ride all the way, and I am very grateful for everyone involved in making it possible. Probably our most successful NA tour to date, and ending it at the Hard Rock Live at Universal in Orlando was perfect.

BattleBeast and Xandria kicked ass, as well as our special guest performer Melissa Bonny! Our amazing crew tirelessly set the stage for us every single night so that we could do our thing.



Our loyal fans and supporters, thank you for showing up for us. It didn't matter if it was a Saturday or a Monday, you were on fire, and you came to rock. Thank you all."

Fan-filmed video from the final show of the tour can be viewed below.