On August 16, Norway's Kampfar performed at Summer Breeze 2024 in Dinkelsbühl, Germany. ARTE Concert has uploaded professionally-filmed footage of the band's full set. Watch below.

Setlist (as per Setlist.fm):

"Feigdarvarsel / Ravenheart"

"Skogens Dyp"

"Ophidian"

"Trolldomspakt"

"Lyktemenn"

"Jesus Gjor Meg Stille"

"Mylder"

"I Ondskapens Kunst / Norse"

"Tornekratt"

"Hymne"

"Det Sorte"