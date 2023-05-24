KANSAS Announce Addition Of Violinist / Guitarist JOE DENINZON
May 24, 2023, 7 minutes ago
Kansas is excited to announce the addition of violinist/guitarist Joe Deninzon to the band. He is replacing the departing David Ragsdale.
Joe Deninzon has been hailed by critics as “The Jimi Hendrix of the Violin,” because of his innovative style on the “Viper” seven-string electric violin. Joe is the lead singer and violinist for the progressive rock band, Stratospheerius, which has just released their sixth album—a box set with double live CDs/DVD-Blu-rays - Behind The Curtain (Live At ProgStock) (Melodic Revolution Records). He can be heard on over a hundred albums and jingles as a violinist and string arranger.
Deninzon has performed and/or recorded with The Who, Bruce Springsteen, 50 Cent, Sheryl Crow, Ritchie Blackmore, Alex Skolnick, Smokey Robinson, Les Paul, Peter Criss from KISS, Michael Sadler, Renaissance with Annie Haslam, Kurt Elling, and as a soloist with Jazz at Lincoln Center and the New York City Ballet. A BMI Composer’s Grant recipient and winner of the John Lennon Songwriting Contest, he has written solo works for violinist Rachel Barton Pine, and in 2015, premiered his Electric Violin Concerto with the Muncie Symphony Orchestra.
Joe holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Violin Performance from Indiana University and a Master’s in Jazz Violin from Manhattan School of music.
Kansas original member and drummer Phil Ehart comments, “We are extremely excited for Joe Deninzon to be the newest member of Kansas. We believe Kansas fans will enjoy what Joe will bring to the band. We are excited to kick off the Kansas 50th Anniversary Tour. As the paragraph in the band’s first album said, ‘Kansas Is A Band’ and we remain so to this day.”
Deninzon adds, “As a lifelong fan of Kansas, I am overwhelmed and humbled to have been invited to join this legendary band! I have the deepest respect for Robby and David and will do my best to honor and build on their musical legacy.”
Joe Deninzon’s first performance with the band will be in Pittsburgh, PA on June 2 at the Benedum Center during the premier date of the Kansas 50th Anniversary Tour - Another Fork In The Road.
Ticket and VIP package information can be found at KansasBand.com.
Tour dates:
June
2 - Pittsburgh, PA - Benedum Center for the Performing Arts
3 - Baltimore, MD - The Lyric Baltimore
9 - Glenside, PA - Keswick Theatre
10 - Glenside, PA - Keswick Theatre
16 - Fort Wayne, IN - Embassy Theatre
17 - Detroit, MI - Fisher Theatre
29 - Toronto, ON - Massey Hall
July
1 - Rochester, NY - Kodak Center
7 - Cincinnati, OH - Taft Theatre
8 - Indianapolis, IN - Clowes Memorial Hall
14 - Minneapolis, MN - State Theatre
15 - Chicago, IL - The Chicago Theatre
21 - Wausau, WI - The Grand Theater
22 - Milwaukee, WI - The Riverside Theater
27 - Kansas City, MO - The Midland Theatre
29 - St. Louis, MO - The Fabulous Fox Theatre
August
4 - Des Moines, IA - Hoyt Sherman Place
5 - Omaha, NE - Orpheum Theater
18 - Knoxville, TN - Tennessee Theatre
19 - Nashville, TN - Ryman Auditorium
25 - Denver, CO - The Paramount Theatre
26 - Salt Lake City, UT - Eccles Theater
September
6 - Vancouver, BC - Queen Elizabeth Theatre
8 - Seattle, WA - The Paramount Theater
9 - Portland, OR - Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall
12 - Boise, ID - Morrison Center for the Performing Arts
14 - San Francisco, CA - Golden Gate Theatre
16 - Los Angeles, CA - The Orpheum Theatre
17 - San Diego, CA - Balboa Theatre
19 - Tucson, AZ - Fox Tucson Theatre
22 - Albuquerque, NM - Kiva Auditorium
24 - El Paso, TX - The Plaza Theatre
October
12 - Worcester, MA - The Hanover Theatre
13 - Brookville, NY - Tilles Center for the Performing Arts
20 - San Antonio, TX - Tobin Center for the Performing Arts
21 - Sugar Land, TX - Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land
26 - Huntsville, AL - Von Braun Center - Mark C. Smith Concert Hall
27 - Memphis, TN - Orpheum Theatre
November
3 - Charlotte, NC - Ovens Auditorium
4 - Durham, NC - Durham Performing Arts Center
16 - Dallas, TX - Winspear Opera House
17 - Tulsa, OK - Tulsa Theater
December
1 - Savannah, GA - Johnny Mercer Theatre
2 - Atlanta, GA - Fox Theatre
January
12 - Jacksonville, FL - Florida Theatre
13 - North Charleston, SC - North Charleston Performing Arts Center
19 - Fort Myers, FL - Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall
20 - Clearwater, FL - Ruth Eckerd Hall
27 - Melbourne, FL - Maxwell C. King Center for the Performing Arts
28 - Fort Lauderdale, FL - Broward Center for the Performing Arts