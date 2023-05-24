KANSAS Announce Addition Of Violinist / Guitarist JOE DENINZON

Kansas is excited to announce the addition of violinist/guitarist Joe Deninzon to the band. He is replacing the departing David Ragsdale.

Joe Deninzon has been hailed by critics as “The Jimi Hendrix of the Violin,” because of his innovative style on the “Viper” seven-string electric violin. Joe is the lead singer and violinist for the progressive rock band, Stratospheerius, which has just released their sixth album—a box set with double live CDs/DVD-Blu-rays - Behind The Curtain (Live At ProgStock) (Melodic Revolution Records). He can be heard on over a hundred albums and jingles as a violinist and string arranger.

Deninzon has performed and/or recorded with The Who, Bruce Springsteen, 50 Cent, Sheryl Crow, Ritchie Blackmore, Alex Skolnick, Smokey Robinson, Les Paul, Peter Criss from KISS, Michael Sadler, Renaissance with Annie Haslam, Kurt Elling, and as a soloist with Jazz at Lincoln Center and the New York City Ballet. A BMI Composer’s Grant recipient and winner of the John Lennon Songwriting Contest, he has written solo works for violinist Rachel Barton Pine, and in 2015, premiered his Electric Violin Concerto with the Muncie Symphony Orchestra.

Joe holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Violin Performance from Indiana University and a Master’s in Jazz Violin from Manhattan School of music.

Kansas original member and drummer Phil Ehart comments, “We are extremely excited for Joe Deninzon to be the newest member of Kansas. We believe Kansas fans will enjoy what Joe will bring to the band. We are excited to kick off the Kansas 50th Anniversary Tour. As the paragraph in the band’s first album said, ‘Kansas Is A Band’ and we remain so to this day.”

Deninzon adds, “As a lifelong fan of Kansas, I am overwhelmed and humbled to have been invited to join this legendary band! I have the deepest respect for Robby and David and will do my best to honor and build on their musical legacy.”

Joe Deninzon’s first performance with the band will be in Pittsburgh, PA on June 2 at the Benedum Center during the premier date of the Kansas 50th Anniversary Tour - Another Fork In The Road.

Ticket and VIP package information can be found at KansasBand.com.

Tour dates:

June

2 - Pittsburgh, PA - Benedum Center for the Performing Arts

3 - Baltimore, MD - The Lyric Baltimore

9 - Glenside, PA - Keswick Theatre

10 - Glenside, PA - Keswick Theatre

16 - Fort Wayne, IN - Embassy Theatre

17 - Detroit, MI - Fisher Theatre

29 - Toronto, ON - Massey Hall

July

1 - Rochester, NY - Kodak Center

7 - Cincinnati, OH - Taft Theatre

8 - Indianapolis, IN - Clowes Memorial Hall

14 - Minneapolis, MN - State Theatre

15 - Chicago, IL - The Chicago Theatre

21 - Wausau, WI - The Grand Theater

22 - Milwaukee, WI - The Riverside Theater

27 - Kansas City, MO - The Midland Theatre

29 - St. Louis, MO - The Fabulous Fox Theatre

August

4 - Des Moines, IA - Hoyt Sherman Place

5 - Omaha, NE - Orpheum Theater

18 - Knoxville, TN - Tennessee Theatre

19 - Nashville, TN - Ryman Auditorium

25 - Denver, CO - The Paramount Theatre

26 - Salt Lake City, UT - Eccles Theater

September

6 - Vancouver, BC - Queen Elizabeth Theatre

8 - Seattle, WA - The Paramount Theater

9 - Portland, OR - Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall

12 - Boise, ID - Morrison Center for the Performing Arts

14 - San Francisco, CA - Golden Gate Theatre

16 - Los Angeles, CA - The Orpheum Theatre

17 - San Diego, CA - Balboa Theatre

19 - Tucson, AZ - Fox Tucson Theatre

22 - Albuquerque, NM - Kiva Auditorium

24 - El Paso, TX - The Plaza Theatre

October

12 - Worcester, MA - The Hanover Theatre

13 - Brookville, NY - Tilles Center for the Performing Arts

20 - San Antonio, TX - Tobin Center for the Performing Arts

21 - Sugar Land, TX - Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land

26 - Huntsville, AL - Von Braun Center - Mark C. Smith Concert Hall

27 - Memphis, TN - Orpheum Theatre

November

3 - Charlotte, NC - Ovens Auditorium

4 - Durham, NC - Durham Performing Arts Center

16 - Dallas, TX - Winspear Opera House

17 - Tulsa, OK - Tulsa Theater

December

1 - Savannah, GA - Johnny Mercer Theatre

2 - Atlanta, GA - Fox Theatre

January

12 - Jacksonville, FL - Florida Theatre

13 - North Charleston, SC - North Charleston Performing Arts Center

19 - Fort Myers, FL - Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall

20 - Clearwater, FL - Ruth Eckerd Hall

27 - Melbourne, FL - Maxwell C. King Center for the Performing Arts

28 - Fort Lauderdale, FL - Broward Center for the Performing Arts