KANSAS Extends 50th Anniversary Tour; 23 New Dates Confirmed

As a result of brisk ticket sales and numerous sellouts, America’s preeminent progressive rock band, Kansas, is adding a third and final leg to their 50th Anniversary Tour.

The “Another Fork In The Road” Tour celebrates 50 years of the band’s illustrious music history with concerts featuring two full hours of memorable hits, fan favorites and deep cuts rarely performed live. The tour has been hallmarked by energetic and spellbinding performances at some of the foremost theaters and performing arts centers across the United States and into Canada.

Most newly announced concert dates go on sale this Friday, March 22, at 10 AM, Local Venue Time. Kansas Fan Club, American Express Card Holders, Spotify, and other pre-sales begin Wednesday, March 20, at 10 AM, Eastern Time.

Previously announced concert dates and Kansas VIP Packages are on sale now and selling fast. Ticket information can be found at kansasband.com/tour-dates/.

“This tour has already been incredibly special for the band. The 50th Anniversary Tour started in 2023 which commemorates Kansas’s first year as a band. It is continuing in 2024 which commemorates the release of the first Kansas album,” comments Kansas guitarist and original member Richard Williams. “There are so many places in the U.S. where we haven’t been able to play yet, Topeka and Wichita just to name two, we knew we would have to add a third and final leg to the tour. After such a successful and sold-out premiere of the tour in Pittsburgh, PA, we wanted to put an exclamation point on the tour by having the closing 50th Anniversary Tour concert take place back there at the Benedum Center.”

“The audiences for this 50th Anniversary Tour have been exhilarating,” adds Kansas lead vocalist Ronnie Platt. “Let me tell you, after a decade of performing in the band, the energy the fans bring each night continues to give me goosebumps. Fans in attendance seem to continue to raise their energy level and that just makes it even more fun for us up on stage than it already is!”

“As in life, our entire career has been a winding journey,” adds original guitarist Richard Williams. “Whether it’s been the ‘original’ lineup signing with Don Kirshner, years on the bus, touring with Queen, and finally worldwide success peaking with Leftoverture & Point of Know Return.” Williams goes on to remember, “That was followed by various lineup changes, the valleys of the 90’s and ‘dinosaur bands’ losing steam, to our most recent ‘rebirth’ and success of our latest new music over the last decade.” Williams concludes, “There have been and continue to be several forks in the road of that journey. This 50th Anniversary Tour and release represent that journey and the forks along that road.”

Kansas boasts a lineup including original guitarist Richard Williams, bassist & vocalist Billy Greer, lead vocalist & keyboardist Ronnie Platt, keyboardist & vocalist Tom Brislin, violinist & guitarist Joe Deninzon, and original drummer Phil Ehart. Drummer Eric Holmquist is performing on drums while Phil Ehart continues to recover from a major heart attack.

This summer, Kansas will take a break from its 50th Anniversary Tour to perform its Kansas Classics set at different events across the United States. With no signs of slowing down, Kansas continues to perform in front of large and enthusiastic audiences.

Newly announced dates:

September

24 - Thousand Oaks, CA - Bank of America Performing Arts Center

27 - Mesa, AZ - Mesa Arts Center

28 - Las Vegas, NV - The Smith Center

October

4 - Topeka, KS - Topeka Performing Arts Center

5 - Park City, KS - Hartman Arena

11 - Colorado Springs, CO - Pikes Peak Center

12 - Cheyenne, WY - Cheyenne Civic Center

18 - Jackson, MS - Thalia Mara Hall

19 - Shreveport, LA - Shreveport Municipal Auditorium

25 - Midland, TX - Wagner Noël Performing Arts Center

26 - Austin, TX - ACL Live at the Moody Theater

November

1 - Rockford, IL - Coronado Performing Arts Center

2 - Appleton, WI - Fox Cities Performing Arts Center

8 - Peoria, IL - Peoria Civic Center

9 - Joliet, IL - Rialto Square Theatre

15 - Evans, GA - Columbia County Performing Arts Center

16 - Spartanburg, SC - Spartanburg Memorial Auditorium

22 - Paducah, KY - Carson Center for the Performing Arts

23 - Nashville, IN - Brown County Music Center

December

5 - Fayetteville, NC - Crown Theatre

6 - Roanoke, VA - Berglund Center

8 - Reading, PA - Santander Performing Arts Center

11 - Pittsburgh, PA - Benedum Center

Previously announced dates:

March

22 - Salina, KS - The Stiefel Theatre

23 - Salina, KS - The Stiefel Theatre

April

5 - Toledo, OH - Stranahan Theater

6 - Elkhart, IN - Lerner Theatre

12 - Champaign, IL - Virginia Theatre

13 - Waukegan, IN - Genesee Theatre

19 - Marietta, OH - Peoples Bank Theatre

20 - Newark, OH - Midland Theatre

26 - Morristown, NJ - Mayo Performing Arts Center

27 - Lancaster, PA - American Music Theatre

May

2 - Rochester, NY - Kodak Center

4 - Toronto, ON - Massey Hall

10 - Concord, NH - Capitol Center for the Arts

11 - Albany, NY - Palace Theatre

16 - Brookville, NY - Tilles Center

17 - Providence, RI - Providence Performing Arts Center

18 - New Haven, CT - College Street Music Hall

Kansas Classics dates:

July

19 - Walker, MN - Moondance Jam Festival

September

13 - Lincoln, CA - The Venue at Thunder Valley Casino

17 - Saratoga, CA - The Mountain Winery

19 - Temecula, CA - Pechanga Resort Casino

20 - Rancho Mirage, CA - Agua Caliente Casino Resort

22 - San Diego, CA - Humphreys Concerts by the Bay

March

15 - Fort Lauderdale, FL - 70s Rock & Romance Cruise

* More Kansas Classics dates to be added.