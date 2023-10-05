KANSAS Guitarist RICHARD WILLIAMS Names The Song He's Most Proud Of - "One Of The Best Things I Have Ever Recorded"

Recently, Ultimate Guitar had the opportunity to interview longtime Kansas guitarist, Richard Williams, who spoke about the group's 50th anniversary tour, guitar gear, as well as their two biggest hits, "Carry On Wayward Son" and "Dust In The Wind".

But one question/answer that seemed to make the most sense as a standalone news article was when Williams was asked, "Which Kansas song are you most proud of guitar-wise?" His answer was surprisingly not one of his group's better-known tunes, but also came with a disclaimer: "There are so many aspects to that. Sometimes, it's not something you played so well – maybe it's something you didn't play. Maybe it's like, 'Wait a minute…this part doesn't need it at a guitar. Let's let the song breathe. I'll come in here, and then let's let the keys and bass drums take over here. Then we all come in again here.'"

The “Another Fork in The Road” Tour celebrates 50 years of Kansas' illustrious music history with concerts featuring two full hours of memorable hits, fan favorites and deep cuts rarely performed live. The tour has been hallmarked by energetic and spellbinding performances at some of the foremost theaters and performing arts centers across the United States and into Canada.

“The way audiences have received the 50th Anniversary Tour has been spectacular,” offers Kansas drummer and original member Phil Ehart. “It only made sense to extend the tour into 2024. We look forward to fans in more locations being able to see the tour – and for people who loved it the first time to see it again!” Ehart adds, “Heck, the first 50 dates didn’t even include the state of Kansas. You know we must perform there!”

“Our entire career has been a winding journey,” comments Kansas guitarist and original member Richard Williams. “Whether it’s been the ‘original’ lineup signing with Don Kirshner, years on the bus, touring with Queen, and finally worldwide success peaking with Leftoverture & Point of Know Return.” Williams goes on to remember, “That was followed by various lineup changes, the valleys of the 90’s and ‘dinosaur bands’ losing steam, to our most recent ‘rebirth’ and success of our latest new music over the last eight years.” He concludes, “There have been several forks in the road of that journey. This 50th Anniversary Tour and release represent that journey and the forks along that road.”

Kansas boasts a current lineup including original drummer Phil Ehart, bassist & vocalist Billy Greer, lead vocalist & keyboardist Ronnie Platt, keyboardist & vocalist Tom Brislin, violinist & guitarist Joe Deninzon, and original guitarist Richard Williams. Additionally, Eric Holmquist fills in on drums for the first part of each concert while Phil Ehart continues to recover from an arm injury. With no signs of slowing down, Kansas continues to perform in front of large and enthusiastic audiences.

Tour dates:

October

12 - Worcester, MA - The Hanover Theatre

13 - Brookville, NY - Tilles Center for the Performing Arts

20 - San Antonio, TX - Tobin Center for the Performing Arts

21 - Sugar Land, TX - Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land

26 - Huntsville, AL - Von Braun Center – Mark C. Smith Concert Hall

27 - Memphis, TN - Orpheum Theatre

November

3 - Charlotte, NC - Ovens Auditorium

4 - Durham, NC - Durham Performing Arts Center

16 - Dallas, TX - Winspear Opera House

17 - Tulsa, OK - Tulsa Theater

December

1 - Savannah, GA - Johnny Mercer Theatre

2 - Atlanta, GA - Fox Theatre

January

12 - Jacksonville, FL - Florida Theatre

13 - North Charleston, SC - North Charleston Performing Arts Center

19 - Fort Myers, FL - Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall

20 - Clearwater, FL - Ruth Eckerd Hall

27 - Melbourne, FL - Maxwell C. King Center for the Performing Arts

28 - Fort Lauderdale, FL - Broward Center for the Performing Arts

February

2 - Pensacola, FL - Saenger Theatre

3 - Birmingham, AL - BJCC Concert Hall

March

1 - Richmond, VA - Dominion Energy Center

2 - Tysons, VA - Capital One Hall

8 - Springfield, MO - Gillioz Theatre

9 - St. Joseph, MO - Missouri Theater

22 - Salina, KS - The Stiefel Theatre

23 - Salina, KS - The Stiefel Theatre

April

5 - Toledo, OH - Stranahan Theater

6 - Elkhart, IN - Lerner Theatre

12 - Champaign, IL - Virginia Theatre

13 - Waukegan, IN - Genesee Theatre

19 - Marietta, OH - Peoples Bank Theatre

20 - Newark, OH - Midland Theatre

26 - Morristown, NJ - Mayo Performing Arts Center

27 - Lancaster, PA - American Music Theatre

May

2 - Rochester, NY - Kodak Center*

4 - Toronto, ON - Massey Hall*

10 - Concord, NH - Capitol Center for the Arts

11 - Albany, NY - Palace Theatre

17 - Providence, RI - Providence Performing Arts Center

18 - New Haven, CT - College Street Music Hall