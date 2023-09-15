KANSAS Guitarist RICHARD WILLIAMS On Band's 50th Anniversary Tour - "We're Playing Stuff From The First Album That We Haven't Played In Over 40 Years"
As a result of brisk ticket sales and numerous sellouts, America’s preeminent progressive rock band, Kansas, announced this week that they are extending their 50th Anniversary Tour.
Speaking with Greg Prato for Ultimate-Guitar.com, the group's long-time guitarist (and original member) Richard Williams talks about the tour, his guitar set-up now and in the '70s, and memories of the writing and recording of Kansas' two biggest hits. An excerpt follows...
Greg Prato: "Let's discuss the band's 50th Anniversary Tour."
Richard Williams: "It's an over two-hour show. We're trying to represent every era of Kansas – the albums of those times. A lot of fan favorites, a lot of deep cuts. We're playing stuff from the first album that we haven't played in over 40 years. Some surprises in that. Everybody seems to be quite pleased when they leave and satisfied with what we do."
Prato: "How would you compare touring today to touring in the '70s?"
Williams: "The equipment's better, the lights are better, the sound systems are better, the gear… There's a million ways you can go with gear now, that makes it better, easier, all that. The travel is exactly the same – it's just long, dreary days of rental cars, hotel rooms, and airplanes. That's the hard part. The actual performing makes it all worth it. That's what we do, that's why I started doing this back in high school – because I wanted to make music with my friends. And so that's kind of remained the goal. When we're off the road for periods of time, you miss the guys – you miss the camaraderie. And not just the band, but the crew and just the whole dynamic. After 50 years people come, people go – but you create a traveling family that you miss them when they're gone and you miss the experience."
The “Another Fork in The Road” Tour celebrates 50 years of the band’s illustrious music history with concerts featuring two full hours of memorable hits, fan favorites and deep cuts rarely performed live. The tour has been hallmarked by energetic and spellbinding performances at some of the foremost theaters and performing arts centers across the United States and into Canada.
Most newly announced concert dates are on sale today. Previously announced concert dates and Kansas VIP Packages are on sale now and selling fast. Ticket information can be found here.
“The way audiences have received the 50th Anniversary Tour has been spectacular,” offers Kansas drummer and original member Phil Ehart. “It only made sense to extend the tour into 2024. We look forward to fans in more locations being able to see the tour – and for people who loved it the first time to see it again!” Ehart adds, “Heck, the first 50 dates didn’t even include the state of Kansas. You know we must perform there!”
“Our entire career has been a winding journey,” comments Kansas guitarist and original member Richard Williams. “Whether it’s been the ‘original’ lineup signing with Don Kirshner, years on the bus, touring with Queen, and finally worldwide success peaking with Leftoverture & Point of Know Return.” Williams goes on to remember, “That was followed by various lineup changes, the valleys of the 90’s and ‘dinosaur bands’ losing steam, to our most recent ‘rebirth’ and success of our latest new music over the last eight years.” He concludes, “There have been several forks in the road of that journey. This 50th Anniversary Tour and release represent that journey and the forks along that road.”
Kansas boasts a current lineup including original drummer Phil Ehart, bassist & vocalist Billy Greer, lead vocalist & keyboardist Ronnie Platt, keyboardist & vocalist Tom Brislin, violinist & guitarist Joe Deninzon, and original guitarist Richard Williams. Additionally, Eric Holmquist fills in on drums for the first part of each concert while Phil Ehart continues to recover from an arm injury. With no signs of slowing down, Kansas continues to perform in front of large and enthusiastic audiences.
