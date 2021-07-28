KANSAS Members Tell The Compelling Story Of Rock Classic "Carry On Wayward Son"; ANTHRAX's SCOTT IAN Chimes In (Video)

July 28, 2021, an hour ago

news classic rock kansas scott ian anthrax

Professor Of Rock has released the new video below, along with the following message:

"The compelling story of the Kansas' classic rock standard, 'Carry On Wayward Son', from Rich Williams, the guitarist and an original member of Kansas, one of  America’s greatest rock bands. 'Carry On Wayward Son' is  a song that continues to hypnotize the masses and has one of the most recognizable choruses in music history, buckle up for a legendary discussion next on Professor Of Rock, including appearances by Scott Ian of Anthrax, and singers Ronnie Platt and John Elefante."




