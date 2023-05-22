KANSAS Reports Brisk Ticket Sales And Industry Recognition For Their 50 Years

America’s preeminent progressive rock band Kansas embarks this summer on a series of 50 landmark performances at some of the foremost theaters and performing arts centers across America and into Canada. The “Another Fork In The Road” Tour celebrates 50 years of the band’s illustrious music history with concerts featuring two full hours of memorable hits, fan favorites and deep cuts rarely performed live.

In a recent tribute to the band’s five decades of success, Billboard Magazine describes the basis for their longstanding appeal: “Blending blues-based hard rock and intricate progressive constructions, Kansas staked out its own musical territory, at once original and accessible.” Billboard.com - Kansas Hits 50. Concert dates and Kansas VIP Packages are on sale now and selling fast. Ticket information can be found at Kansasband.com, and here.

“Our entire career has been a winding journey,” comments Kansas guitarist and original member Richard Williams. “Whether it’s been the ‘original’ lineup signing with Don Kirshner, years on the bus, touring with Queen, worldwide success peaking with Leftoverture & Point of Know Return, the valleys of the 90’s and ‘dinosaur bands’ losing steam, various lineup changes, to our most recent ‘rebirth’ and success of our latest new music over the last eight years; there have been several forks in the road of that journey. This 50th Anniversary Tour and release will represent that journey and the forks along that road.”

To further celebrate the band’s 50th Anniversary, InsideOutMusic has released Another Fork in the Road – 50 Years of Kansas. The 3-CD career-spanning collection features carefully selected tracks from across Kansas’s sizable discography. It also includes a new version of the song ‘Can I Tell You.’ Originally released on their 1974 debut album, the song is updated by the current lineup. Another Fork in the Road – 50 Years of Kansas is available now. Order here.

“I’m incredibly excited about the 50th Anniversary Tour,” adds lead vocalist Ronnie Platt. “I tell people I’m not allowed to create a setlist, because it would be five hours long. There are so many songs I want to perform live. I think fans will be excited not only to hear our hits and fan favorites spanning 50 years of Kansas, but also some songs that haven’t been performed live in decades.”

Tour dates:

June

2 - Pittsburgh, PA - Benedum Center for the Performing Arts

3 - Baltimore, MD - The Lyric Baltimore

9 - Glenside, PA - Keswick Theatre

10 - Glenside, PA - Keswick Theatre

16 - Fort Wayne, IN - Embassy Theatre

17 - Detroit, MI - Fisher Theatre

29 - Toronto, ON - Massey Hall

July

1 - Rochester, NY - Kodak Center

7 - Cincinnati, OH - Taft Theatre

8 - Indianapolis, IN - Clowes Memorial Hall

14 - Minneapolis, MN - State Theatre

15 - Chicago, IL - The Chicago Theatre

21 - Wausau, WI - The Grand Theater

22 - Milwaukee, WI - The Riverside Theater

27 - Kansas City, MO - The Midland Theatre

29 - St. Louis, MO - The Fabulous Fox Theatre

August

4 - Des Moines, IA - Hoyt Sherman Place

5 - Omaha, NE - Orpheum Theater

18 - Knoxville, TN - Tennessee Theatre

19 - Nashville, TN - Ryman Auditorium

25 - Denver, CO - The Paramount Theatre

26 - Salt Lake City, UT - Eccles Theater

September

6 - Vancouver, BC - Queen Elizabeth Theatre

8 - Seattle, WA - The Paramount Theater

9 - Portland, OR - Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall

12 - Boise, ID - Morrison Center for the Performing Arts

14 - San Francisco, CA - Golden Gate Theatre

16 - Los Angeles, CA - The Orpheum Theatre

17 - San Diego, CA - Balboa Theatre

20 - TBA

22 - Albuquerque, NM - Kiva Auditorium

24 - El Paso, TX - The Plaza Theatre

October

12 - Worcester, MA - The Hanover Theatre

13 - Brookville, NY - Tilles Center for the Performing Arts

20 - San Antonio, TX - Tobin Center for the Performing Arts

21 - Sugar Land, TX - Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land

26 - Huntsville, AL - Von Braun Center - Mark C. Smith Concert Hall

27 - Memphis, TN - Orpheum Theatre

November

3 - Charlotte, NC - Ovens Auditorium

4 - Durham, NC - Durham Performing Arts Center

December

1 - Savannah, GA - Johnny Mercer Theatre

2 - Atlanta, GA - Fox Theatre

January

12 - Jacksonville, FL - Florida Theatre

13 - North Charleston, SC - North Charleston Performing Arts Center

19 - Fort Myers, FL - Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall

20 - Clearwater, FL - Ruth Eckerd Hall

27 - Melbourne, FL - Maxwell C. King Center for the Performing Arts

28 - Fort Lauderdale, FL - Broward Center for the Performing Arts

* Two additional dates to be announced

(Photo - Emily Butler Photography)