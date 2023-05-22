KANSAS Reports Brisk Ticket Sales And Industry Recognition For Their 50 Years
May 22, 2023, 17 minutes ago
America’s preeminent progressive rock band Kansas embarks this summer on a series of 50 landmark performances at some of the foremost theaters and performing arts centers across America and into Canada. The “Another Fork In The Road” Tour celebrates 50 years of the band’s illustrious music history with concerts featuring two full hours of memorable hits, fan favorites and deep cuts rarely performed live.
In a recent tribute to the band’s five decades of success, Billboard Magazine describes the basis for their longstanding appeal: “Blending blues-based hard rock and intricate progressive constructions, Kansas staked out its own musical territory, at once original and accessible.” Billboard.com - Kansas Hits 50. Concert dates and Kansas VIP Packages are on sale now and selling fast. Ticket information can be found at Kansasband.com, and here.
“Our entire career has been a winding journey,” comments Kansas guitarist and original member Richard Williams. “Whether it’s been the ‘original’ lineup signing with Don Kirshner, years on the bus, touring with Queen, worldwide success peaking with Leftoverture & Point of Know Return, the valleys of the 90’s and ‘dinosaur bands’ losing steam, various lineup changes, to our most recent ‘rebirth’ and success of our latest new music over the last eight years; there have been several forks in the road of that journey. This 50th Anniversary Tour and release will represent that journey and the forks along that road.”
To further celebrate the band’s 50th Anniversary, InsideOutMusic has released Another Fork in the Road – 50 Years of Kansas. The 3-CD career-spanning collection features carefully selected tracks from across Kansas’s sizable discography. It also includes a new version of the song ‘Can I Tell You.’ Originally released on their 1974 debut album, the song is updated by the current lineup. Another Fork in the Road – 50 Years of Kansas is available now. Order here.
“I’m incredibly excited about the 50th Anniversary Tour,” adds lead vocalist Ronnie Platt. “I tell people I’m not allowed to create a setlist, because it would be five hours long. There are so many songs I want to perform live. I think fans will be excited not only to hear our hits and fan favorites spanning 50 years of Kansas, but also some songs that haven’t been performed live in decades.”
Tour dates:
June
2 - Pittsburgh, PA - Benedum Center for the Performing Arts
3 - Baltimore, MD - The Lyric Baltimore
9 - Glenside, PA - Keswick Theatre
10 - Glenside, PA - Keswick Theatre
16 - Fort Wayne, IN - Embassy Theatre
17 - Detroit, MI - Fisher Theatre
29 - Toronto, ON - Massey Hall
July
1 - Rochester, NY - Kodak Center
7 - Cincinnati, OH - Taft Theatre
8 - Indianapolis, IN - Clowes Memorial Hall
14 - Minneapolis, MN - State Theatre
15 - Chicago, IL - The Chicago Theatre
21 - Wausau, WI - The Grand Theater
22 - Milwaukee, WI - The Riverside Theater
27 - Kansas City, MO - The Midland Theatre
29 - St. Louis, MO - The Fabulous Fox Theatre
August
4 - Des Moines, IA - Hoyt Sherman Place
5 - Omaha, NE - Orpheum Theater
18 - Knoxville, TN - Tennessee Theatre
19 - Nashville, TN - Ryman Auditorium
25 - Denver, CO - The Paramount Theatre
26 - Salt Lake City, UT - Eccles Theater
September
6 - Vancouver, BC - Queen Elizabeth Theatre
8 - Seattle, WA - The Paramount Theater
9 - Portland, OR - Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall
12 - Boise, ID - Morrison Center for the Performing Arts
14 - San Francisco, CA - Golden Gate Theatre
16 - Los Angeles, CA - The Orpheum Theatre
17 - San Diego, CA - Balboa Theatre
20 - TBA
22 - Albuquerque, NM - Kiva Auditorium
24 - El Paso, TX - The Plaza Theatre
October
12 - Worcester, MA - The Hanover Theatre
13 - Brookville, NY - Tilles Center for the Performing Arts
20 - San Antonio, TX - Tobin Center for the Performing Arts
21 - Sugar Land, TX - Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land
26 - Huntsville, AL - Von Braun Center - Mark C. Smith Concert Hall
27 - Memphis, TN - Orpheum Theatre
November
3 - Charlotte, NC - Ovens Auditorium
4 - Durham, NC - Durham Performing Arts Center
December
1 - Savannah, GA - Johnny Mercer Theatre
2 - Atlanta, GA - Fox Theatre
January
12 - Jacksonville, FL - Florida Theatre
13 - North Charleston, SC - North Charleston Performing Arts Center
19 - Fort Myers, FL - Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall
20 - Clearwater, FL - Ruth Eckerd Hall
27 - Melbourne, FL - Maxwell C. King Center for the Performing Arts
28 - Fort Lauderdale, FL - Broward Center for the Performing Arts
* Two additional dates to be announced
(Photo - Emily Butler Photography)