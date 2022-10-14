KANSAS To Celebrate 50th Anniversary With Release Of Another Fork In The Road - 50 Years Of Kansas

Kansas, America’s legendary progressive rock band, will celebrate their 50th anniversary in 2023. To commemorate this landmark occasion, current label InsideOutMusic are pleased to announce Another Fork In The Road - 50 Years Of Kansas for release on December 9.

A career-spanning collection, it features carefully-selected tracks from across the bands sizable discography, as well as a new version of "Can I Tell You". Originally recorded and released on their 1974 debut, the song is updated by the current lineup, providing a full-circle perspective on the band’s long and continuing history that has seen them release 16 studio albums and sell in excess of 30 million albums worldwide.

Phil Ehart comments: "We are really honored by the commitment that InsideOut Music has put into Another Fork In The Road. This is far more than just another greatest hits album. Another Fork In The Road'is an in-depth representation of the evolving and winding musical journey of the band Kansas that's been 50 years in the making."

Another Fork In The Road - 50 Years Of Kansas will arrive as a 3CD Digipak collection, including extensive liner notes by journalist Jeff Wagner, as well as pictures of rarely-seen memorabilia and archive material, all overseen by founding member Phil Ehart. Pre-order here.

The full tracklisting is below. Please note, due to licensing restrictions there are minor differences between the European & North American release.

Disc 1:

"Can I Tell You" (new 2022 version)

"The Absence Of Presence" (The Absence Of Presence, 2020)

"Throwing Mountains" (The Absence Of Presence, 2020)

"Crowded Isolation" (The Prelude Implicit, 2016)

"Summer" (The Prelude Implicit, 2016)

"The Voyage Of Eight Eighteen" (The Prelude Implicit, 2016)

"Icarus II" (Somewhere To Elsewhere, 2000)

"The Coming Dawn (Thanatopsis)" (Somewhere To Elsewhere, 2000)

"Distant Vision" (Somewhere To Elsewhere, 2000)

"The Wall" (Always Never The Same, 1998)

"Dust In The Wind" (Always Never The Same, 1998)

"Desperate Times" (Freaks Of Nature, 1995)

"Under The Knife" (Freaks Of Nature, 1995)

North America Version – Disc 2:

"Fight Fire With Fire" (Drastic Measures, 1983)

"End Of The Age" (Drastic Measures, 1983)

"Incident On A Bridge" (Drastic Measures, 1983)

"Play The Game Tonight" (Vinyl Confessions, 1982)

"Crossfire" (Vinyl Confessions, 1982)

"Windows" (Vinyl Confessions, 1982)

"Hold On" (Audio-Visions, 1980)

"Loner" (Audio-Visions, 1980)

"Curtain Of Iron" (Audio-Visions, 1980)

"No One Together" (Audio-Visions, 1980)

"On The Other Side" (Monolith, 1979)

"Angels Have Fallen" (Monolith, 1979)

"How My Soul Cries Out For You" (Monolith, 1979)

EU Version - Disc 2:

"House On Fire" (In The Spirit Of Things, 1988)

"Rainmaker" (In The Spirit Of Things, 1988)

"Silhouettes In Disguise" (Power, 1986)

"Secret Service" (Power, 1986)

"Three Pretenders" (Power, 1986)

"End Of The Age" (Drastic Measures, 1983)

"Incident On A Bridge" (Drastic Measures, 1983)

"Play The Game Tonight" (Vinyl Confessions, 1982)

"Crossfire" (Vinyl Confessions, 1982)

"Windows" (Vinyl Confessions, 1982)

"Hold On" (Audio-Visions, 1980)

"Loner" (Audio-Visions, 1980)

"No One Together" (Audio-Visions, 1980)

"On The Other Side" (Monolith, 1979)

"How My Soul Cries Out For You" (Monolith, 1979)

Disc 3:

"Carry On Wayward Son" (Two For The Show, 1978)

"Portrait (He Knew)" (Point Of Know Return, 1977)

"Sparks Of The Tempest" (Point Of Know Return, 1977)

"Miracles Out Of Nowhere" (Leftoverture, 1976)

"Magnum Opus" (Leftoverture, 1976)

"Icarus – Borne On Wings Of Steel" (Masque, 1975)

"Child Of Innocence" (Masque, 1975)

"Down The Road" (Song For America, 1975)

"Song For America" (Song For America, 1975)

"The Devil Game" (Song For America, 1975)

"Death Of Mother Nature Suite" (Kansas, 1974)

"Belexes" (Kansas, 1974)

"Journey From Mariabronn" (Kansas, 1974)

Kansas will celebrate their 50th anniversary with extensive touring in North America in 2023. The band is currently comprised of original drummer Phil Ehart, bassist/vocalist Billy Greer, vocalist/keyboardist Ronnie Platt, violinist/guitarist David Ragsdale, keyboardist/vocalist Tom Brislin, and original guitarist Richard Williams.

For a full list of upcoming dates, head here.