KANSAS To Launch "Another Fork In The Road" 50th Anniversary Tour In June

America’s preeminent progressive rock band, Kansas, will be touring 50 select North American cities to celebrate the band’s 50th Anniversary. Kansas 50th Anniversary Tour - Another Fork In The Road will showcase music spanning all 50 years of the band’s illustrious history. The tour will showcase two hours of hits, fan favorites, and deep cuts rarely performed live.

Kansas 50th Anniversary Tour - Another Fork In The Road is scheduled to launch on June 2 in Pittsburgh, PA and conclude on January 28 - in Fort Lauderdale, FL. Tickets and Kansas VIP Packages for most dates go on sale to the public Friday, January 27. Ticket information can be found at Kansasband.com, and here.

American Express® Card Members can purchase tickets in select markets before the general public beginning Tuesday, January 24 at 10 AM, local time through Thursday, January 26 at 10 PM, local time.

Kansas fan club followers can also purchase tickets before the general public beginning Tuesday, January 24 at 10 AM, local time through Thursday, January 26 at 10 PM local time.

In 1973, the “garage band” from Topeka was discovered by Wally Gold, signed by Don Kirshner, and released their debut album in 1974. Kansas has gone on to compile a catalogue that includes sixteen studio albums and five live albums. Kansas has produced eight gold albums, three sextuple-Platinum albums (Leftoverture, Point Of Know Return, Best Of Kansas), one platinum live album (Two For The Show), one quadruple-Platinum single "Carry On Wayward Son", and another triple-Platinum single "Dust In The Wind". Most recently, Kansas has released two Billboard charting albums with 2016’s The Prelude Implicit and 2020’s The Absence Of Presence.

“Our entire career has been a winding journey,” comments Kansas guitarist and original member Richard Williams. “Whether it’s been the ‘original’ lineup signing with Don Kirshner, years on the bus, touring with Queen, worldwide success peaking with Leftoverture & Point of Know Return, the valleys of the 90’s and ‘dinosaur bands’ losing steam, various lineup changes, to our most recent ‘rebirth’ and success of our latest new music over the last eight years; there have been several forks in the road of that journey. This 50th Anniversary Tour and release will represent that journey and the forks along that road.”

“I’m incredibly excited about the 50th Anniversary Tour,” adds lead vocalist Ronnie Platt. “I tell people I’m not allowed to create a setlist, because it would be five hours long. There are so many songs I want to perform live. I think fans will be excited not only to hear our hits and fan favorites spanning 50 years of Kansas, but also some songs that haven’t been performed live in decades.”

Kansas is currently comprised of original drummer Phil Ehart, bassist/vocalist Billy Greer, vocalist/keyboardist Ronnie Platt, violinist/guitarist David Ragsdale, keyboardist/vocalist Tom Brislin, and original guitarist Richard Williams. With no signs of slowing down, Kansas continues to perform in front of large and enthusiastic audiences.

Kansas is set to perform its “Kansas Classics” set during concert dates in March, April, and May of 2023.

Tour dates:

June

2 - Pittsburgh, PA - Benedum Center for the Performing Arts

3 - Baltimore, MD - The Lyric Baltimore

9 - Glenside, PA - Keswick Theatre

10 - Glenside, PA - Keswick Theatre

16 - Fort Wayne, IN - Embassy Theatre

17 - Detroit, MI - Fisher Theatre

29 - Toronto, ON - Massey Hall

July

1 - Rochester, NY - Kodak Center

7 - Cincinnati, OH - Taft Theatre

8 - Indianapolis, IN - Clowes Memorial Hall

14 - Minneapolis, MN - State Theatre

15 - Chicago, IL - The Chicago Theatre

21 - Wausau, WI - The Grand Theater

22 - Milwaukee, WI - The Riverside Theater

27 - Kansas City, MO - The Midland Theatre

29 - St. Louis, MO - The Fabulous Fox Theatre

August

4 - Des Moines, IA - Hoyt Sherman Place

5 - Omaha, NE - Orpheum Theater

18 - Knoxville, TN - Tennessee Theatre

19 - Nashville, TN - Ryman Auditorium

25 - Denver, CO - The Paramount Theatre

26 - Salt Lake City, UT - Eccles Theater

September

6 - Vancouver, BC - Queen Elizabeth Theatre

8 - Seattle, WA - The Paramount Theater

9 - Portland, OR - Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall

12 - Boise, ID - Morrison Center for the Performing Arts

14 - San Francisco, CA - Golden Gate Theatre

16 - Los Angeles, CA - The Orpheum Theatre

17 - San Diego, CA - Balboa Theatre

20 - TBA

22 - Albuquerque, NM - Kiva Auditorium

24 - El Paso, TX - The Plaza Theatre

October

12 - Worcester, MA - The Hanover Theatre

13 - Brookville, NY - Tilles Center for the Performing Arts

20 - San Antonio, TX - Tobin Center for the Performing Arts

21 - Sugar Land, TX - Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land

26 - Huntsville, AL - Von Braun Center - Mark C. Smith Concert Hall

27 - Memphis, TN - Orpheum Theatre

November

3 - Charlotte, NC - Ovens Auditorium

4 - Durham, NC - Durham Performing Arts Center

December

1 - Savannah, GA - Johnny Mercer Theatre

2 - Atlanta, GA - Fox Theatre

January

12 - Jacksonville, FL - Florida Theatre

13 - North Charleston, SC - North Charleston Performing Arts Center

19 - Fort Myers, FL - Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall

20 - Clearwater, FL - Ruth Eckerd Hall

27 - Melbourne, FL - Maxwell C. King Center for the Performing Arts

28 - Fort Lauderdale, FL - Broward Center for the Performing Arts

* Two additional dates to be announced

2023 Kansas "Classics" tour dates:

March

11 - Tampa, FL - Busch Gardens

17 - Shawnee, OK - Heart of Oklahoma Exposition Center

23 - Winterhaven, CA - Quechan Casino

24 - Pala, CA - Pala Casino

25 - Queen Creek, AZ - The Good Life Festival

April

1 - Lincoln, CA - Thunder Valley Casino Resort with Blue Oyster Cult

20 - Marion, IL - Marion Cultural & Civic Center

22 - Forrest City, AR - EACC Fine Arts Center

May

19 - Decatur, IL - The Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater

21 - Louisville, KY - Iroquois Amphitheater

* More dates to be announced

InsideOutMusic recently released Another Fork In The Road - 50 Years Of Kansas. A career-spanning collection, it features carefully-selected tracks from across the bands sizable discography, as well as a new version of "Can I Tell You" (listen below). Originally recorded and released on their 1974 debut, the song is updated by the current lineup, providing a full-circle perspective on the band’s long and continuing history that has seen them release 16 studio albums and sell in excess of 30 million albums worldwide.

Another Fork In The Road - 50 Years Of Kansas arrives as a 3CD Digipak collection, including extensive liner notes by journalist Jeff Wagner, as well as pictures of rarely-seen memorabilia and archive material, all overseen by founding member Phil Ehart. Order here.

The full tracklisting is below. Please note, due to licensing restrictions there are minor differences between the European & North American release.

Disc 1:

"Can I Tell You" (new 2022 version)

"The Absence Of Presence" (The Absence Of Presence, 2020)

"Throwing Mountains" (The Absence Of Presence, 2020)

"Crowded Isolation" (The Prelude Implicit, 2016)

"Summer" (The Prelude Implicit, 2016)

"The Voyage Of Eight Eighteen" (The Prelude Implicit, 2016)

"Icarus II" (Somewhere To Elsewhere, 2000)

"The Coming Dawn (Thanatopsis)" (Somewhere To Elsewhere, 2000)

"Distant Vision" (Somewhere To Elsewhere, 2000)

"The Wall" (Always Never The Same, 1998)

"Dust In The Wind" (Always Never The Same, 1998)

"Desperate Times" (Freaks Of Nature, 1995)

"Under The Knife" (Freaks Of Nature, 1995)

North America Version - Disc 2:

"Fight Fire With Fire" (Drastic Measures, 1983)

"End Of The Age" (Drastic Measures, 1983)

"Incident On A Bridge" (Drastic Measures, 1983)

"Play The Game Tonight" (Vinyl Confessions, 1982)

"Crossfire" (Vinyl Confessions, 1982)

"Windows" (Vinyl Confessions, 1982)

"Hold On" (Audio-Visions, 1980)

"Loner" (Audio-Visions, 1980)

"Curtain Of Iron" (Audio-Visions, 1980)

"No One Together" (Audio-Visions, 1980)

"On The Other Side" (Monolith, 1979)

"Angels Have Fallen" (Monolith, 1979)

"How My Soul Cries Out For You" (Monolith, 1979)

EU Version - Disc 2:

"House On Fire" (In The Spirit Of Things, 1988)

"Rainmaker" (In The Spirit Of Things, 1988)

"Silhouettes In Disguise" (Power, 1986)

"Secret Service" (Power, 1986)

"Three Pretenders" (Power, 1986)

"End Of The Age" (Drastic Measures, 1983)

"Incident On A Bridge" (Drastic Measures, 1983)

"Play The Game Tonight" (Vinyl Confessions, 1982)

"Crossfire" (Vinyl Confessions, 1982)

"Windows" (Vinyl Confessions, 1982)

"Hold On" (Audio-Visions, 1980)

"Loner" (Audio-Visions, 1980)

"No One Together" (Audio-Visions, 1980)

"On The Other Side" (Monolith, 1979)

"How My Soul Cries Out For You" (Monolith, 1979)

Disc 3:

"Carry On Wayward Son" (Two For The Show, 1978)

"Portrait (He Knew)" (Point Of Know Return, 1977)

"Sparks Of The Tempest" (Point Of Know Return, 1977)

"Miracles Out Of Nowhere" (Leftoverture, 1976)

"Magnum Opus" (Leftoverture, 1976)

"Icarus - Borne On Wings Of Steel" (Masque, 1975)

"Child Of Innocence" (Masque, 1975)

"Down The Road" (Song For America, 1975)

"Song For America" (Song For America, 1975)

"The Devil Game" (Song For America, 1975)

"Death Of Mother Nature Suite" (Kansas, 1974)

"Belexes" (Kansas, 1974)

"Journey From Mariabronn" (Kansas, 1974)

(Photo - Emily Butler Photography)