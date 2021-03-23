KARDASHEV – The Baring Of Shadows Digital, Vinyl Reissue Now Available

On May 7, Kardashev will release a digital and vinyl reissue of their 2020 EP, The Baring Of Shadows - featuring instrumental versions of all tracks via Metal Blade Records. In anticipation of this reissue, a new video for the EP's single, "Snow-Sleep" is streaming now. Preorder here.

The Baring Of Shadows can be pre-ordered on vinyl in the following versions:

- Orange marbled vinyl (EU exclusive - limited to 250 copies)

- Twilight purple marbled vinyl (EU exclusive - limited to 250 copies)

- Orange w/ black dust vinyl (EU exclusive - limited to 250 copies)

- Peach marbled (US exclusive)

- clear w/ orange and black splatter vinyl (US exclusive)

A self-described "deathgaze" group, Kardashev is for fans of The Contortionist, Rivers of Nihil, Devin Townsend, Alcest - among others. Much of the band's lyrical content - found on their numerous EPs, singles, plus debut album (2015's Peripety) - is written about science, space and the human condition.

Kardashev is currently hard at work writing their sophomore album - and Metal Blade Records debut - set to be released in 2022.

Album art by Karl Elnas:

Tracklisting:

“A Frame. A Light”

“Snow-Sleep”

“Torchpassing”

“Heartache”

“A Frame. A Light” (Instrumental)

“Snow-Sleep” (Instrumental)

“Torchpassing” (Instrumental)

“Heartache” (Instrumental)

“Snow-Sleep” video: