KARDINAL SIN Debut Music Video For New Single "They Crashed In The Storm"

Swedish heavy metal power force, Kardinal Sin, heave released a new track from their forthcoming album, S.A.L.I.G.I.A, out in North American on April 7, and in Europe on March 3 via Massacre Records.

Get "They Crashed In The Storm" on digital platforms here, and watch a music video below.

"This song is about the separation of loved ones in a state of war as the man leaves to fight an enemy he doesn't know, for a cause he can't understand," says the band about "They Crashed In The Storm". "It's the fastest song on the album and also the opening track. The variation in the verses and the double-kick chorus kickstarts the album."

The band's upcoming offering, S.A.L.I.G.I.A, unleashes ten complex songs as well as dark lyrics about the world situation now and then, and how we push humanity towards the apocalypse through war and environmental destruction. Compared to the band's debut, S.A.L.I.G.I.A promises to feature more elaborate tracks and arrangements, and is a musical journey through history from the Middle Ages to present. The album was mixed by Fredrik Folkare at Chrome Studios, and was mastered by Lawrence Mackrory (Obey Mastering).

Slated to be released as CD Digipak, Ltd. Vinyl LP and Digital formats, the album pre-sale is available here.

S.A.L.I.G.I.A tracklisting:

"They Crashed In The Storm"

"The Beginning Of The End (Wasteland Symphony Pt: 1)"

"Siege Of Jerusalem"

"Lost Imperium (Wasteland Symphony Pt: 2)"

"Reveal The Sinners Soul"

"S.A.L.I.G.I.A"

"In The Line Of Fire"

"Devastation"

"The Velvet Lies"

"The Aftermath (Wasteland Symphony Pt: 3)"

"Siege Of Jerusalem" video:

Album lineup:

Daniel "Danne" Wikerman – Vocals

Sophie Conte - Guitars, Backing Vocals, Growls

Joakim "Jocke" Vähätalo – Guitars

Hannu Viita – Bass

Thomas "Geson" Gustafsson - Keyboards, Backing Vocals

Mikael "Aspen" Asp - Drums, Backing Vocals