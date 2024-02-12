KARL SANDERS Heads To Nashville To Mix New NILE Album - "I Will Be Back When Metal Is Made"; Video

Brutal technical death metallers, Nile, are entering the mixing stage for their forthcoming 10th studio album, expected this year.

Guitarist/vocalist, Karl Sanders, shared the video below as he heads to a Nashville studio to mix the new album, with producer Mark Lewis

Says Sanders in the video: "I'm on my way to Nashville to go mix the new motherfucking Nile record with Mark Lewis. Got a trailer full of gear, car full of gear, coffee to go. I will be back when metal is made."

Nile previously took to social media to share the video below of Sanders recording vocals for the record, adding the caption: "We are diligently working every day on vocals for the upcoming album, it's going to be brutal!"

Nile's ninth studio album, Vile Nilotic Rites, was released in November 2019 via Nuclear Blast. Stay tuned for updates on the new album.

