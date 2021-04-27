KARPENTER – Army Of Darkness Inspired Music Video “The Manor” Streaming

Karpenter will be releasing their debut album Sleepless May 28 via Rockshots Records. The album will be a gateway to a hostile and tormented world, where space and time are perceived in a distorted way. Each track hides a story, and a tale steeped in fear all inspired by horror movie themes and characters such as "Perfection Valley" for Tremors, "No Vacancy" for Alfred Hitchock's Psycho, "Shark" influenced by Jaws, and their second single "The Manor" for Army Of Darkness, which is out now.

The band states: “‘The Manor’ is like an endless battle that brings many emotions to the table. We conceived it as a struggle to defend what’s most important to us, in an everlasting balance between win and loss, triumphant metal rides, and bitter melodic chords. ‘The Manor’ is a hymn to revenge and it is set in a fictitious “dark era” that might evoke the Middle Ages. It sounds so powerful and punchy that we couldn’t prevent it from spreading so fiercely.”

Named in tribute to horror movie master John Carpenter, the alternative-metal band was formed in 2019 by former Fightcast members Filippo Tellerini, Francesco Vicini, and Marco Biondi, along with Federico Conti (Creep), Manuel Nucci and Michele Mingozzi (Figure of Six). By connecting old-school influences with modern-sounding songs, the band aims at keeping the core of the style that characterized the past while projecting itself toward new and original experimentations of sounds and metal sub-genres.

Karpenter's members have shared the stage with established bands such as The Dillinger Escape Plan, The Ghost Inside, Poison The Well.

Tracklisting:

"Sleepless"

"Mechanical Sense"

"Perfection Valley"

"Falconer"

"Shark"

"The Manor"

"The Hardest Party"

"The Swamp Thing"

"No Vacancy"

"Dark Mountain Side"

"The Manor" video:

Album Credits:

- All music and lyrics by Karpenter

- Recorded and mixed by Gabriele Ravaglia and Gianmarco Bambini at Fear Studio, Italy

- Mastered by Jacob Hansen at Hansen Studios, Denmark

- Artwork by Nomad by Fate

Karpenter are:

Filippo Tellerini - Vocals

Federico Conti – Lead Guitar

Manuel Nucci – Rhythm guitar

Michele Mingozzi – Keyboards, Programming

Francesco Vicini - Bass

Marco Biondi - Drums