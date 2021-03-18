KARPENTER Signs With Rockshots Records; Sleepless Album Due In May

Rockshots Records announces the signing of Karpenter for the release of their album, Sleepless, this coming May.

Named in tribute to horror movie master John Carpenter, the alternative-metal band was formed in 2019 by former Fightcast members Filippo Tellerini, Francesco Vicini, and Marco Biondi, along with Federico Conti (Creep), Manuel Nucci and Michele Mingozzi (Figure of Six). By connecting old-school influences with modern-sounding songs, the band aims at keeping the core of the style that characterized the past while projecting itself toward new and original experimentations of sounds and metal sub-genres.

Sleepless will be Karpenter's debut full length to follow their 2019 singles “Dark Mountain Side” and “The Hardest Party”. The album was recorded and mixed by Gabriele Ravaglia (Extrema) and Gianmarco Bambini at Fear Studio in Italy, and mastered by Jacob Hansen (Volbeat, Epica, Fleshgod Apocalypse).

The album's tracks are inspired by horror movie themes and characters such as "Shark" influenced by Jaws, "The Manor" for Army of Darkness, "Perfection Valley" for Tremors, and "No Vacancy" for Alfred Hitchock's Psycho.

The band explains in further detail: "Sleepless is a gateway to a hostile and tormented world, where space and time are perceived in a distorted way. Each track hides a story, a tale steeped in fear. You will be dragged into a spooky world devoid of any logic. Tight riffs and cinematic melodies will hit you from the beginning, alternating with darker and more introspective atmospheres."

Karpenter's members have shared the stage with established bands such as The Dillinger Escape Plan, The Ghost Inside, Poison The Well.

For fans of In Flames, Amorphis, Machine Head, and Mercenary, Karpenter will release Sleepless via Rockshots Records on May 28.

Tracklisting:

"Sleepless"

"Mechanical Sense"

"Perfection Valley"

"Falconer"

"Shark"

"The Manor"

"The Hardest Party"

"The Swamp Thing"

"No Vacancy"

"Dark Mountain Side"

Album Credits:

- All music and lyrics by Karpenter

- Recorded and mixed by Gabriele Ravaglia and Gianmarco Bambini at Fear Studio, Italy

- Mastered by Jacob Hansen at Hansen Studios, Denmark

- Artwork by Nomad by Fate

Karpenter are:

Filippo Tellerini - Vocals

Federico Conti – Lead Guitar

Manuel Nucci – Rhythm guitar

Michele Mingozzi – Keyboards, Programming

Francesco Vicini - Bass

Marco Biondi - Drums