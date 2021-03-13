KATAAN Sign To Prosthetic Records, Announce Self-Titled EP; New Single Out Now

Prosthetic Records has announced the signing of Kataan, a modern death metal duo preparing to release their self titled EP on May 7. Small in number, but vast in scope, Kataan is comprised of Nicholas Thornbury (Vattnet Viskar) on guitar and vocals, and Brett Boland (Astronoid) on drums and bass. Alongside the signing announcement the band has issued the EP's lead single, "Processor", with an accompanying music video.

Speaking on the signing, Nicholas Thornbury (guitars / vocals) comments: "We are very happy to be a part of the Prosthetic roster, and feel they are the perfect label to release this music out into the world. As big fans of their past and current roster, we felt it was a natural fit."

On the new single, Processor, Nicholas adds: "'Processor' is a song about pushing this world and ourselves too far, and coming to terms with the simultaneous beauty and disgust, the triumph and failure that comes along with that. It's easy to get lost in the marvel of progress, but deep down we all know that there will always be a cost."

Dystopian death metal is the foundation for Kataan’s explorations through existential missives and depressive imagery. The pair have created a thick, hypnotic level of atmosphere with layers of pounding drums and pummeling riffs that fill up the furthest ends of the musical spectrum. Shot through with melody, the four-track EP is as uplifting as it is melancholic - invoking cinematic landscapes and post-apocalyptic darkness.

Recorded by Brett in summer 2019, before being mastered by Magnus Lindberg, Kataan have crafted a statement of intent with these four tracks and paved the way for their debut full-length.

Tracklisting:

"Erase"

"Abyss"

"Processor"

"Vessel"

(Photo credit: MeiLing Boland)